How to watch Apple's ARM Mac launch event today

It's Apple Event day! The next Apple Event starts at 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm GMT, and we're expecting to see the next generation of Macs at last!

Apple will reveal the first Macs powered by its own processors, with early reports saying that we'll see a MacBook Air, and two MacBook Pros.

You can watch the announcements live along with everyone else at apple.com, or at Apple's page on YouTube – but we've embedded the stream right here, to keep it simpler!

Benchmarks for the first A14X chip to be used in these Macs has leaked, and it looks to be significantly more powerful than the Intel Core i9 chips currently used in the 16-inch MacBook Pro, so it's a really exciting time.

Will we see more than just laptops? A Mac Mini or an iMac would be a welcome option, though rumours say that those machines are coming in 2021.

Aside from the Macs, there are rumours we could see Apple's AirTags appear at last – these would be small wireless trackers similar to Tile products, which can use the Ultra-Wideband chips built into recent iPhones to accurately guide you to your keys or wallet or whatever else you've attached them to.