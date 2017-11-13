Golden Joystick Awards 2017: how to watch and follow this year's event!

Who will come out on top this Friday?

By

The 35th Golden Joystick Awards 2017 are this Friday! Here's how you can watch and follow the event live.

The event will be live via Twitch and hosted by comedian Danny Wallace live from the Bloomsbury Big Top in London.  The pre-show starts live from 3.15pm GMT / 7.15am PST / 10.15am EST on Friday 17 November. 

You can also stay up-to-date with who's won what @GoldenJoysticks

Over the past six weeks, hundreds of thousands of people have voted in categories such as Indie Game of the Year, Best Multiplayer and Most Wanted Game. 

The pre-show is hosted by legendary Kotaku UK editor Keza MacDonald, and comedian and journalist Ellie Gibson. Keza and Ellie will discuss the big nominations of the day with familiar faces from the world of gaming. They'll be giving away an HP Omen gaming laptop, too. 

Here’s Danny Wallace to tell you all about it:

Here are our favourite categories from the shortlist! 

Multiple nominee Horizon: Zero Dawn

Best Storytelling

  • Horizon: Zero Dawn
  • NieR: Automata
  • Night in the Woods
  • Persona 5
  • Prey
  • Pyre
  • Tacoma
  • Torment: Tides of Numenera
  • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
  • What Remains of Edith Finch

The visually stunning platformer Cuphead

Best Visual Design

Experience the world of Star Trek first hand with Bridge Crew

Best VR Game

Beyond Good and Evil 2 is up for Most Wanted

Most Wanted Game

  • Beyond Good and Evil 2
  • Call of Duty: WWII
  • Death Stranding
  • Far Cry 5
  • God of War
  • Metro Exodus
  • Metroid Prime 4
  • Ooblets
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Sea of Thieves
  • Spider-Man
  • Star Wars Battlefront II
  • The Last of US Part II

Ultimate Game nominee Assassin's Creed Origins

Ultimate Game of the Year

  • Assassin's Creed Origins 
  • Destiny 2
  • Dishonored 2
  • Horizon: Zero Dawn
  • Monument Valley 2
  • Persona 5
  • PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
  • Resident Evil 7
  • Super Mario Odyssey
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  • What Remains of Edith Finch

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.