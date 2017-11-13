Golden Joystick Awards 2017: how to watch and follow this year's event!

The 35th Golden Joystick Awards 2017 are this Friday! Here's how you can watch and follow the event live.

The event will be live via Twitch and hosted by comedian Danny Wallace live from the Bloomsbury Big Top in London. The pre-show starts live from 3.15pm GMT / 7.15am PST / 10.15am EST on Friday 17 November.

You can also stay up-to-date with who's won what @GoldenJoysticks

Over the past six weeks, hundreds of thousands of people have voted in categories such as Indie Game of the Year, Best Multiplayer and Most Wanted Game.

The pre-show is hosted by legendary Kotaku UK editor Keza MacDonald, and comedian and journalist Ellie Gibson. Keza and Ellie will discuss the big nominations of the day with familiar faces from the world of gaming. They'll be giving away an HP Omen gaming laptop, too.

Here’s Danny Wallace to tell you all about it:

Here are our favourite categories from the shortlist!

Multiple nominee Horizon: Zero Dawn

Best Storytelling

Horizon: Zero Dawn

NieR: Automata

Night in the Woods

Persona 5

Prey

Pyre

Tacoma

Torment: Tides of Numenera

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

What Remains of Edith Finch

The visually stunning platformer Cuphead

Best Visual Design

Experience the world of Star Trek first hand with Bridge Crew

Best VR Game

Beyond Good and Evil 2 is up for Most Wanted

Most Wanted Game

Beyond Good and Evil 2

Call of Duty: WWII

Death Stranding

Far Cry 5

God of War

Metro Exodus

Metroid Prime 4

Ooblets

Red Dead Redemption 2

Sea of Thieves

Spider-Man

Star Wars Battlefront II

The Last of US Part II

Ultimate Game nominee Assassin's Creed Origins

Ultimate Game of the Year