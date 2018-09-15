How to live stream the Canelo vs GGG 2 fight from anywhere on Earth

Forget fight of the week, of the month or even the year – some pundits are calling today's Canelo vs GGG 2 boxing rematch the fight of the decade. And if that doesn't make you want to seek out a live stream, we're not sure what will.

So what's all the fuss about Canelo Álvarez and Gennady Golovkin? Well it's been controversy after controversy since the final bell rang to end the original bout one day shy of a year ago. First came the split decision, with the 118-110 scorecard in favour of Canelo from Judge Adalaide Byrd's the subject of great derision and suspicion.

But a draw meant good news for the fans (and promoters) as a rematch was then inevitable. And it would have happened a lot sooner, but for Álvarez failing two drug tests. But finally the fight is on. Canelo vs GGG 2 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, expected to start tonight at 8pm local time or an early morning 4am BST.

It won't surprise you that the bookies can barely separate them or that you'll have to cough up for PPV to watch it in most countries – but you may be unaware that you can watch the fight even if you're away in a country that isn't showing it thanks to a VPN. We'll tell you how.

Live stream Canelo vs GGG 2 from anywhere with a VPN

If the country where you live either isn't showing the fight or you already subscribe to BT Sport and want to catch the UK PPV coverage, then there's a simple way to get hold of a live stream. The trick is to download and install a VPN, which then allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. VPN services also give you an extra layer of security, by encrypting your online presence. We certainly don't condone it, but that's worth knowing if you decide to try and find a dodgy stream of the match. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best option currently available: ExpressVPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee) and is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out ExpressVPN Once it's been downloaded and installed, open the app and select a server location (it's super easy) of a country that is showing the fight as listed below.

How to watch Canelo vs GGG 2 in the UK

This will be the first sporting event to feature on BT Sport's new Box Office service. Introducing the new paid tier to its usual subscription means it can now muscle in (if you'll forgive the pun) on even bigger sporting events like the Álvarez vs. Golovkin rematch. The price of this one is £16.95 – which is actually pretty competitive compared to what Sky would normally charge (and what other people around the world have to pay) – and live coverage from the T-Mobile Arena should start at around 4am BST on Sunday morning. So have the alarm clock and some coffee at the ready. If you find yourself outside the UK this weekend but still want to grab that BT Sport Box Office stream, you'll find that access is blocked due to geo restrictions. The way to get around this is by downloading and installing a VPN as described above.

Where else has Canelo vs GGG live stream?

This is the supposed fight of the decade remember, so a fair few countries should be showing it. Of some of the big English-speaking countries, we have their Canelo vs Golovkin live stream options below:

Watch the boxing in the US and Canada

As is so often the case with the big fights, HBO Pay-Per-View has bagged the Canelo vs GGG rematch. It will cost you though...a lot. $84.99 to be precise with the likes of DirecTV, Dish and Shaw Direct offering it via cable. Streaming options for computers and mobile devices will depend on your cable provider, but DirecTV, as an example, hosts HBO PPV coverage to be streamed via mobile, tablet and PC. And be sure to use a VPN if you need to tune in from outside the US.

Watch the boxing in Australia

As in the US, Aussie fans have a usual go-to PPV channel for its boxing coverage. The appropriately named Main Event service is the place to head for Canelo vs GGG 2 in a very sociable lunchtime slot at around 1pm on Sunday afternoon. It'll cost you $39.95 to buy the fight which will also get you access to Sunday replays at 3.30pm and 9pm the next day.

Watch the boxing in New Zealand

We've ventured around the usual suspects like Sky Arena to see if anybody is showing Alvarez vs Golovkin in New Zealand, but we've completely struck out. Nobody appears to have picked this up. That means you'll need to scroll up the page and take a look at our VPN watching guide to ensure that you don't miss out.

