How to live stream McGregor vs Poirier at UFC 257 from anywhere RIGHT NOW

Are you ready to enjoy the hottest ticket in town from the comfort of your own home? It's round two for Irishmen Conor McGregor and the US's Dustin Poirier as the two gear up for a rematch of their 2014 fight, in which McGregor sent Dustin careening towards an absolute TKO within two minutes of the first round.

Seeing McGregor enter the Octagon for the first time in a year, this is the kind of event that is a must-see for MMA obsessives and casual fans alike. Ensure you don't miss the winning knockout punch or submission hold as these fighters sprawl for the right to shoot for the lightweight title - find out how to live stream McGregor vs Poirier at UFC 257 in what is bound to be an absolute belter of a fight.

It's all kicking off tonight with McGregor and Poirier entering the Octagon at Abu Dhabi's Yas Island.

You can live stream McGregor vs Poirier at UFC 257 with the fight itself between McGregor and Poirier expected to be going down at approximately 12.30am ET / 9.30pm PST / 5.30am GMT / 4.30pm AEDT. So depending on where you are, it may be a bit of a UFC all-nighter.

Live stream McGregor vs Poirier at UFC 257 from abroad

Happen to be out of the country right when the McGregor vs Poirier live stream is about to go down? Don't get stuck in a rear naked choke - simply use the best VPN around to uppercut those geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of ESPN+ or BT Sport when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within the US or UK (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

ExpressVPN is the champ of VPN providers with its excellent speed, plethora of security features, and, of course, it's ability to unlock geo-restricted content and take us ring-side to some of the most brutal UFC fights. Better still, it offers new customers a 30-day money back guarantee, allowing you to give it a jab and find out if it's actually the service for you before you well and truly part with your hard-earned dollar. Better still, right now you can save 49% and receive an additional 3 months with your plan for free. - Try out ExpressVPN 100% risk free to stream the UFC





How to live stream McGregor vs Poirier at UFC 257 in the UK

For previous UFC events, UK viewers with a BT Sport subscription were all set with all the fights shown on readily available channels. However, to live stream UFC 257 is different this time around, now strictly a pay-per view event via BT Box Office. Really, there's no better time with Conor McGregor making his great return as the The Notorious. Get an eyeful of the action straight from Yas Island and live stream McGregor vs Poirier at UFC 275 with a one-off fee of £19.95, with preliminary action kicking off from 11.30pm and the headline fight from approximately 3am. If you've got a BT Box, you're set. Otherwise you can also get BT Box Office on Sky, Virgin TV and other devices. If you find yourself outside of the UK and want to tune in to BT Box Office, it's simple to do – just grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to live stream McGregor vs Poirier at UFC 257 in the US

For US spectators looking to live stream McGregor vs Poirier at UFC 275, EPSN+ is your first port of call, bringing you all the coverage from the big, major UFC events. For new subscribers, we'd recommend the UFC bundle which includes ESPN+ TV for a whole year, on top of getting access to the fight itself, all for $89.98. Starting at 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PST for preliminaries and the main card from 10pm ET / 7pm PST, those who don't want an extended pass can opt to pay the PPV rate of $69.99. For those who want even more for their money, there is also the option of the Disney Plus package. This includes Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ in one monthly or annual payment. Choose to pay $6.99 a month or an annual charge of $69.99 for this whopper of a package - something for all the family. US viewers also have the option to watch the prelims on ESPN and streaming services like Fubo.TV and Sling TV, both of which offer a free trial respectively. But for the main event, you'll need ESPN+ - learn more about the service here.

Where you can live stream McGregor vs Poirier at UFC 257 anywhere else in the world

Regardless of where you're tuning in from, there is a McGregor vs Poirier live stream for you that'll get you up close and personal to all those head butts and takedowns happening within the realms of the octagon.

When it comes to Canada, you're limited to PPV only UFC 257 live stream options. Head to Shaw, Bell, Rogers, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus , Eastlink and pay CAD$64.99, or pick up the UFC Fight Pass PPV.

G'day to those Down Under. Australia are actually lucky enough to catch a this fight at a more sociable hour than the rest of us, with punches being thrown in the main card from 2pm AEDT on Sunday, January 24.

As ever, you have a bunch of options to live stream McGregor vs Poirier. Choose between Foxtel Main Event or Kayo's PPV option at AUS$54.95. You can also opt to catch all the preliminary action with the UFC Fight Pass, too.

New Zealanders can live stream UFC 257 with the help of Sky Arena, paying a one-off charge of $39.95 for this Sky TV PPV station, starting at 4pm today.

How to watch McGregor vs Poirier live stream at UFC 257 using a VPN

VPNs offer security and anomality as you browse online. It does this by using set protocols to encrypt your data, making it unreadable to anyone who might be snooping.

As a part of that, you can also switch your IP address, which identifies your location. Most VPNs offer a list of locations where its servers are based across the world to join. Connecting to them switches your IP to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then access content locked to that country, including BT Sport when you're outside of the UK, or ESPN+ when outside of the US.

First things first, find the best VPN for the device you plan to watch McGregor vs Poirier live stream on. Compatible with most devices depending on the provider you go for, you can find a VPN for Mac, VPN for Android smartphones, an iPad VPN, and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs, as well as across TVs, games consoles, and streaming devices.

Once you've made the decision for the most suitable VPN for your device and your means for using a VPN, sign-up and install it.

To watch the UFC 257 live stream, all you need to do is select a country/city from its list of available servers and connect. Once the VPN has successfully connected, you'll be able to hop over those geo-restrictions with streaming services opening its online gates to you.

We'd recommend doing a test run before UFC 257 arrives with other content available on your chosen streaming service to ensure it does work with the VPN. The status of VPNs is constantly changing as streaming services throw up new walls. What's more, we want to ensure the money you spend is worthwhile.

At the top of our VPN list is the excellent ExpressVPN. Offering fantastic security features and thousands of speedy servers to choose from, it is also at its best when unlocking geo-restricted content. With a risk free 30-day money back guarantee, you can give it a go now.