How to live stream Liverpool vs Real Madrid: watch Champions League final from anywhere

The quadruple may no longer be on, but Liverpool can cap off a superb season with more silverware as they face Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid in this clash of European giants in Paris. Read on for your full guide to getting a Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream and watch the 2022 Champions League final online from anywhere.
Jurgen Klopp's men have already lifted both the EFL Cup and FA Cup and run Man City close in the Premier League in what's been a superb domestic campaign. They now come into this showpiece final as favorites to be crowned European champions for the seventh time.
However, Liverpool face a Real Madrid side that epitomise the never-say-die maxim, having managed to pull off stunning comebacks against PSG, Chelsea and Man City earlier in the tournament.
Liverpool vs Real Madrid kick-off time
The Liverpool vs Real Madrid game is being played at the Stade de France in Paris, and kicks off at 8pm BST on Saturday, May 28.
That makes it a 3pm ET / 12pm PT start in the US. It'll be a very early morning for football fans in Australia, with kick-off at 5am AEST at the crack of dawn on Sunday.
How to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid: live stream in the UK for FREE
Pay TV network BT Sport (opens in new tab) has the rights to the Champions League in the UK, but it's opening up its airwaves to all for those in the region, with Liverpool vs Real Madrid being shown for free on the BT Sport YouTube channel (opens in new tab). Coverage begins at 7pm BST, ahead of kick-off at 8pm.
Not in the country right now? Using a VPN (opens in new tab) will let you watch the game just as you would if you were at home.
How to live stream Liverpool vs Real Madrid if you're abroad
If you're out of the country right now, you can still get access to a live stream - simply drop a shoulder and a shimmy, and use the best VPN around to get past those geo-restrictions.
With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing streams when you're overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop on a UK server to watch for free (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.
How to live stream Liverpool vs Real Madrid anywhere else in the world
If you're looking to tune in from elsewhere, there's a Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream for you that'll ensure you don't miss any of the action on the pitch.
The game is being shown on CBS in the US. If you don't have the channel on cable, it's also being shown on streaming service Paramount Plus (opens in new tab), which starts at $4.99 a month. However, you can tune in for free thanks to the 7-day FREE Paramount Plus trial (opens in new tab). Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Saturday afternoon.
Those timings also apply in Canada, where you can tune in on DAZN (opens in new tab), which is live streaming not only every game of the Champions league season, but all of the Premier League action too. A subscription costs $20 a month or $150 for a year.
Fans based in Australia need to wake up early to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid, as kick-off is set for the unsociable time of 5am AEST on Sunday morning, but the great news is that viewers Down Under can also tune in for free, thanks to 9Gem and the 9Now streaming service (opens in new tab).
