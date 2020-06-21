How to live stream Everton vs Liverpool in the Premier League for FREE and from anywhere

OK, so they can't actually win the Premier League down the road at Goodison Park today, but Liverpool can take one more step on their march to an almost certain first title in 30 years. And the best bit... you can watch this game absolutely FREE! With this guide, we'll help you discover your best Everton vs Liverpool live stream options – regardless of where in the world you are.

For a moment there, it looked like Liverpool's wait for a Premier League crown may have painfully extended even longer, but football is back and two wins are all that's required for Liverpool to finally taste glory once again.

With only one loss all season, Jürgen Klopp's men have been sensational. From the formidable Alisson in goal and Virgil Van Dijk helming the defence, to Jordan Henderson's inspirational captaincy in midfield and the three-pronged frontline of Salah, Mané and Firmino – they boast an embarrassment of riches up and down the field.

But there are two teams taking to the pitch today, and you can bet your bottom dollar that Everton would love to halt their old foe's progress today. The blue half of Merseyside has seemed like a happier place since Carlo Ancelotti's appointment in December. He'll be eager to rally the troops – including England number one Jordan Pickford, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Richarlison – to end the season on a high before pushing for Europe next season.

And did we mention you can even watch it for free? We think we must have done! Keep reading to discover how to live stream Everton vs Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday evening from anywhere.

What time does Everton vs Liverpool kick-off?

After a Sunday feast of football (including Newcastle vs Sheffield United and Aston Villa vs Chelsea) comes the main course – the 236th Merseyside derby. Everton vs Liverpool is due to kick-off at the very unusual time of 7pm BST.

How to watch Everton vs Liverpool for FREE in the UK

We must admit that we never thought we'd ever see Premier League football on the TV for free again (and certainly not on the BBC like yesterday), but here we are – the world is certainly a different place now! To watch Everton vs Liverpool for free, you need to have access to Freeview on your television, where it will appear on the Sky Pick channel. So that includes pretty much any TV set with an aerial. Coverage is set to commence at 6.30pm. Strangely, it's not so easy if you were hoping to watch this online or on your mobile. Sky Pick isn't available on the Sky website or any apps. So unless you're watching on TV, you'll need to have paid-for access to Sky and watch via Sky Go or your Now TV app.

Live stream Everton vs Liverpool from abroad

If you find yourself outside your home country today and don't want to miss your domestic Premier League live stream (more on which below), you'll find that access is blocked due to geo-restrictions. The only way we know of to get around this is by downloading and installing the best VPN you can.

The software allows you to virtually change your IP address to a server in another country so you appear to be in a completely different location. Plus, it's encrypted, making it a safer, anonymous way to use the internet.

We've tested all the major VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best option currently available. For starters, it has the benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now thanks to its seamless connection speeds, strong security levels and sheer simplicity to use. You can watch on loads of devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc and you'll also get 3 months free and 49% off if you sign up to an annual plan. Check out ExpressVPN Once it's been downloaded and installed, open the app and select a server location (it's super easy) of a country that is showing the match as listed below.

Where else has an Everton vs Liverpool live stream?

Everton vs Liverpool is one of those blue riband fixtures that garners plenty of international attention, and it's little surprise that broadcasters around the world will be showing this fixture. We won't go into the details of every single country here, but here are your watching options in some of the biggest English-speaking footy loving nations around the globe:

Watch the Premier League in the US

NBC is the official Premier League broadcaster in the US, with the likes of Sling TV offering shorter subscription services for as little as $20 for a month if you don't want to commit to cable. Kick-off is 2pm ET / 11am PT.

Watch the Premier League in Canada

If you're a big sport fan in Canada, then you probably already know about the DAZN streaming service, which is picking up a growing roster of sport rights. It's showing all the Premier League games this season. And, if you just want to give it a try, then there's a 30-day FREE TRIAL to get stuck into, too!

Watch the Premier League in Australia

Expat? Or just prefer your soccer action a bit higher in quality than the A-League? Then you'll want to grab an Optus Sports subscription. It costs $15 a month (not bad, considering you get every single game) and can be watched on TV, mobile, laptops, Chromecast and more. But you'll have to be up nice and early for the 4am AEST kick-off time!

Watch the Premier League in New Zealand

Sky hasn't got its mitts on the Premier League in New Zealand - Spark Sport is the place to catch the action with a 6am start time. There's even a one month free trial to enjoy, before the $20 monthly bills kick in.