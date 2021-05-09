How to live stream Canelo Alvarez vs Billie Joe Saunders FREE and watch the boxing from anywhere NOW

Widely expected to be one of the best fights of the year, WBA, WBC and Ring Magazine super-middleweight champ Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez finally takes on WBO champion Billy Joe Saunders tonight in a much anticipated unification bout in Texas.

Read on for your full guide to getting a Alvarez vs Saunders live stream and watch the title fight online from anywhere, with sports streaming service DAZN having the exclusive coverage globally.

Taking place on the Cinco de Mayo weekend, the much-delayed fight sees Mexican superstar Canelo aiming to register his 55th career victory. On a mission to claim every title at 168 pounds and become the first undisputed super middleweight champion in the four-belt era, Canelo comes into the fight with an eye on a collection completing fight against IBF titleholder Caleb Plant later this year.

For unbeaten Saunders, the fight marks only his second appearance in the ring in just 18 months. The first boxer from the Travelling community to become a two-weight world champion, former WBO middleweight title holder Saunders won the vacant WBO super-middleweight belt when he defeated Shefat Isufi in May 2019 and has since gone on to successfully defending his crown against Marcelo Esteban Coceres and Martin Murray.

After protracted contract disputes, the fight is at last set to take place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington. We've got all the info on how to live stream Canelo vs Saunders no matter where you are in the world with our guide below. And if you happen to be outside of the country and can't access your preferred domestic boxing broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass those geo-restrictions.

Where can I live stream Canelo vs Saunders

Specialist sports streamer DAZN has blanket broadcast rights to show this huge fight worldwide.

Pricing for the online-only service varies around the world - boxing fans in Canada can take advantage of a free trial for example - with the service available on numerous devices including Android and iOS. While UK fight fans can watch DAZN for a crazy-low £1.99.

What time can I live stream Canelo vs Saunders?

Canelo vs Saunders takes place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, May 8.

The main card started at 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am BST / 10am AEST / 12pm NZST, with the headline act set to begin after 11pm ET / 8pm PT / 4am BST / 1pm AEST / 3pm NZST.

How to live stream Canelo vs Saunders if you're abroad

If you're out of the country for the this weekend's big fight, you can still get access to a live stream - simply use the best VPN around to avoid geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing DAZN when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop onto a server within the US or UK (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

ExpressVPN is our pick of VPN providers - With its consistent high speeds, and wealth of security features, alongside its ability to unlock geo-restricted content, you can live stream this event with ExpressVPN. Better still, it offers new customers a 30-day money back guarantee, allowing you to give it a go and find out if it's actually the service for you before you well and truly part with your hard-earned dollar.





How to live stream Canelo vs Saunders around the world

Streaming service DAZN (pronounced 'Da Zone') has nabbed the worldwide broadcast rights for this tantalising title fight, with the showdown in Texas included as part of a subscription to the service - so there's no extra PPV fee to worry about.

Pricing for DAZN varies widely from region to region - a contract in the US will set you back $19.99 per month, or $99.99 for the year, while DAZN UK is available for just £1.99 a month!

DAZN is meanwhile being offered for the introductory discount price of just $2.99 a month in Australia and New Zealand, while boxing fans in Canada can watch Canelo and Saunders without paying a penny thanks to a FREE trial of DAZN in the region, (the service costs 20 bucks a month in the Great White North once the 30 dis are up).

That DAZN free trial is also available for the lucky folk in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Brazil and. Japan.

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and live stream Canelo vs Saunders as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.

VPN - standing for virtual private network - offers security and anomality as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders.

- offers security and anomality as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders. As a part of that, you can also switch your IP address , which identifies your location.

, which identifies your location. Most VPNs offer a list of locations where its servers are based to join. Connecting to them switches your IP to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then access content locked to that country .

to join. to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then . When it comes to finding a VPN, you should make sure you find the best one that's suitable for your chosen device , with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac, VPN for Android smartphones, an iPad VPN, and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs.

, with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac, VPN for Android smartphones, an iPad VPN, and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs. Once you've made the decision for the most suitable VPN for your device and your means for using a VPN, sign-up and install it .

. To live stream the Canelo vs Saunders, all you need to do is select a UK server from its list of available servers and connect . You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions with DAZN opening its online gates to you.

. You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions with DAZN opening its online gates to you. We also want to ensure your money is well spent, so we would recommend going for a VPN that offers a risk free trial. ExpressVPN is one of many providers that has a 30-day money back guarantee.

