How to build muscle fast: a step by step guide to muscle growth

How to build muscle fast TL;DR: eat right, workout often, listen to your body and don't forget your protein. Of course, the actual process of muscle building is a bit more nuanced than this but in essence, it boils down to these four principles. Want to know how to get big arms fast or what is the best full body workout? How much protein should you eat? How to get stronger? We have the answers.

The issue with muscle building is that the more you read about it, the more complex it gets. Some will say you need to work out a couple of times a week, others will recommend a more frequent workout routine. Same goes for the importance of rest and protein intake/diet.

The truth is, muscle building is a personal experience and the best you can do is to listen to your body and adapt a workout approach that suits your body's requirement the most. This is a learning process and one that takes a bit of time to master.

Step #1: eat your protein

A hotly debated topic is how much protein should you take to build muscle effectively. The general consensus at the moment says that if you are following a rigorous training plan, for someone actively working out, the appropriate amount of protein is around 1.6-2 grams of protein per body kilogram per day. For a 70 kg person, this means supplying your body with 112-140 grams of protein per day.

This protein should be supplied from a variety of sources such as lean meat, eggs, nuts, leafy veg (e.g. kale, spinach), fish, tofu, legumes etc. 100 grams of chicken breast contains around 30 grams of protein, but even kale has over 4 grams in it per 100 grams.

Whether or not you need the best protein powder or not to build muscle, the answer is no, you don't need it but covering your protein needs by drinking a quick protein shake or having the best protein bar/best jerky after the workouts is more convenient than stomaching a can of black beans.

Step #2: what supplements you'll need for muscle building

Most nutritionists agree that the only supplement you need to aid muscle building is creatine. Creatine is one of the most scrutinised supplement and it can help improve performance in the gym. One research concluded that "one week of creatine supplementation (25 g/day) enhances muscular performance during repeated sets of bench press and jump squat exercise."

And creatine does this without any side effects, even on the long term. Better still, you only need a little amount each day to enjoy the benefits of creatine. After a 'loading period' – during which you saturate your body with creatine – you will only need to take roughly 3-5 grams a day and considering you can mix it with anything as it has no after taste, you can just drink it with water or even your protein shake without any problem.

Step #3: follow a progressive overload workout pattern

Progressive overload is key to muscle growth and it means you need to gradually increase the load as time goes on so your muscles will continue to grow. You can do this by using heavier weights, doing more sets/reps and by increasing workout frequency.

This doesn't mean you'll need to adjust all of the above for each workout. By trying to over-optimise workouts you'll most likely end up not pushing yourself and not stimulating the muscles enough. Going from 8 reps in each set to 9 might increase the overall volume for the day but it also takes your body's performance on the day out of the equation.

Reassessment of the workout should be done periodically and not continuously with ample amount of variety applied in between. No need to change weights every single time you do a workout. Once the resistance feels less demanding, increase the weights and change the exercises.

Step #4: choose the right exercises for muscle growth

Sure, you will want to get bigger arms but forget about only doing bicep curls. The type of exercises you'll need to include more in your workout regime are compound exercises. Doing compound exercises, such as deadlift and kettlebell swings, will not only make you stronger but they will also increase muscle coordination too.

You can even create workouts based around compound exercises. Heck, you can literally just do deadlifts only as a workout and build muscle. Mixing it up a bit might help you keep a bit of a variety and it can also help you stay sane after months of working out.

Step #5: find the right balance between rest and injury

Above is the video of the man himself, Arnold Schwarzenegger, an icon and bodybuilding aficionado in his prime. In the video, Arnold talks about getting ready for competitions and how much training they do months before competition. He says pro muscle builders will spend four hours a day in the gym in order to pack on extra muscle mass.

Elite CrossFit athletes are also famous for training a lot: Rich Froning, who was the man in CrossFit before Mat Fraser came along, used to work out 18 times a week. This goes against everything you might have read about muscle building but you must admit that top CrossFit people look pretty shredded, right?

One thing is for sure: resting is paramount for muscle growth. You muscles don't grow in the gym, they grow when you rest in between workouts. During resistance training, microscopic tears appear on your muscles and your body patch these up using protein (simplifying the process here).

Another thing to keep in mind is that rest doesn't always equal to not working out. You want to rest the muscles so they have time to recover but you also want to work them hard enough so they'll grow. Exercise often and rigorously, especially if you have fast metabolism, and listen to your body.

