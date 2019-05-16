Honor View 20 price plummets thanks to deliciously discounted phone deal

Now this is just a really good phone deal. T3-approved retailer Very is offering the excellent Honor View 20 smartphone for a limited time at a double discounted price point.

Very has been offering this phone at £399.99, which is £100 off the standard retail price of £499, however, by using the discount code 30OFF at checkout you can knock a further £30 off the discounted price, too, allowing you to pick up the phone SIM free for a super-low £369.99.

That's the 5-star rated Honor View 20, a phone that comes equipped with a rapid Kirin 980 CPU, large and bright 6.4-inch display and the world's first 48MP camera + 3D TOF camera package, for under half the cost of other Android flagships.

It's a great deal, and the full details can be checked out below:

Honor View 20, 128GB, Black | £369.99 | Use discount code 30OFF | Very

Phone enthusiasts looking for an absolute steal should look this way as online retailer Very is currently allowing the 5-star rated Honor View 20 to be picked up for only £369.99 by using the discount code 30OFF at checkout. That's a ludicrously low price point to pick up one of 2019's absolute best smartphones. From our experience of Very deals in the past, the discount code won't last and nor will stocks, so we advise you to move fast if you want to score.View Deal

In our Honor View 20 review we said that it "is, overall, the best mid-range smartphone on the market today", praising its flagship calibre internals, strong camera system and super immersive 6.5-inch display. We also were very impressed with the phone's Aurora nanotexture design, which really stands out when compared to other handsets.

For even more great Android phones, be sure to check out T3's best Android phones guide, as well as our best phones guide and best cheap phones guide. If you do pick up the Honor View 20 deal here then you should also check out T3's awesome best SIM only deals guide, where top plans are available starting at only £3.99 per month.