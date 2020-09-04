Home Depot Labor Day sale 2020: Home Depot's best Labor Day deals you just can't miss

Deal hunters! Home Depot's Labor Day sale has finally kicked off and now is the perfect opportunity to save on hundreds of home and garden products. Some of the best deals on appliances, furniture, home decor and more are there for the taking, with discounts of up to 40% or more on select products. Whether you're looking to upgrade the kitchen with some new stainless steel appliances or spruce up the landscaping, Home Depot has some of the best Labor Day deals to choose from.

Home Depot Labor Day Sale

Head over to Home Depot's Labor Day Savings event where you can find hundreds of deals on appliances, furniture, home decor, and more. Save big with discounts of up to 40% off or more on select items now through Labor Day weekend!View Deal

Bringing a plethora of home improvement deals, Home Depot's Labor Day sale is a prime time for home owners and handymen looking to save. Deals on appliances, furniture, hardware, tools, and more are available including dishwashers, lawn mowers, and power tools. Home Depot's Labor Day sale even has full appliances packages on sale for up to 30% off!

Appliances aren't the only thing getting a massive price cut though. Everything from smart home tech to kitchen appliances are receiving huge discounts. Shoppers looking to upgrade their kitchen can save up to 40% on select small appliances including blenders, SodaStream sparkling water makers and multi-cookers.

To see some of Home Depot's best Labor Day sales keep on scrolling! Home Depot has over 10 categories of products on sale with discounts of up to 40% or more! Below is just a sample of the savings you'll find...

Home Depot's Best Labor Day Sales

Home Depot Labor Day Appliance Sale

Now until Labor Day weekend, purchase complete kitchen appliances and appliances packages with a whopping 30% off select products. Head over to Home Depot and browse through all of their Labor Day deals on refrigerators, ovens, microwaves, and more today and save big.View Deal

Home Depot Labor Day Tool Sale

From air compressors to miter saws and everything in-between, you can save upwards of 30% off some of the biggest brands including Milwaukee, RYOBI, DEWALT, RIDGID, Makita, and more now until Labor Day weekend. You'll even find complete tool sets on sale so head on over today and save!View Deal

Home Depot Labor Day Furniture Sale

Looking to change up your home's style? Look no further than Home Depot's massive furniture and home decor sale. Everything from bedding to furniture, rugs, lighting and more can be found on sale with discounts of up to 30% on select products. With thousands of items on sale, now's your chance to redecorate without breaking the bank.View Deal

Home Depot Labor Day Outdoor Tool Sale

Hoping to clean up that front yard? Now's your chance to make your lawn the best on the block with savings of up to $80 on select outdoor power tools and equipment. Lawn mowers, leaf blowers, string trimmers, and more are all on sale with big brands including RYOBI, Toro, Milwaukee Tool and more.View Deal

Home Depot Labor Day Mattress Sale

Save on hundreds of mattresses during Home Depot's big Labor Day mattress sale. Some of the biggest brands including Sealy and Beautyrest are on sale for up to 40% off right now, don't miss your chance to replace that old lumpy mattress with a brand new memory foam hybrid! View Deal

