Home Depot Father's Day sale 2021: gift ideas for dad plus deals on grills, tools and more

Home Depot's Father's Day sale is set to kick off soon and if it's anything like last years event, dads and deal shoppers alike will be excited to see the deals in store for them. While Father's Day is a great chance for friends and family to find the perfect gift for dad this year, it's also a great time to save on home, garden and outdoor products.

Last year, Home Depot's Father's Day sale centered around great gifts for dad including grills, power tools and the like, but this year expect the deals to spared much farther. Automotive tools and gear should see some solid discounts, along with a wider range of home products including smart home tech, home furniture and more.

Until we see just what Home Depot has to offer on sale this year, there's plenty of great gift ideas for the DIY dads out there. From making a grill caddy to selecting the proper grilling tools, the experts at Home Depot have put together some excellent Father's Day gift ideas for those just starting to shop.

While Home Depot's Father's Day sale hasn't officially started just yet, shoppers can already find some great gifts on sale with deals available right now. To shop some of the best deals ahead of Father's Day, just jump to the category of your choice below.

While Home Depot's official Father's Day sale has yet to start, Father's Day gift cards are always an option if you're hoping to get your Father's Day gift shopping done early. Sometimes dad just knows what he's looking for, so sending some money his way to buy it just might be the best option.

Does Home Depot have a Father's Day sale?

Absolutely, and it offers some of the best savings on gifts for dads as well as offers on home and garden products. While Home Depot's Father's Day sale focuses around gifts for dad with deals on power tools, grilling products and the like, there's still hundreds of other deals going on to take advantage off.

When do Home Depot Father's Day sales start?

Expect Home Depot's Father's Day sale 2021 to kick off sometime after June 7th, as last year's gave shoppers about two weeks head start over the holiday. This year we expect a similar timeframe on Home Depot's savings event, but don't be afraid to start shopping now for some incredible deals on gifts for dad this year.

