Home Depot Father's Day Sale 2020: Gifts for dad on sale during Home Depot's Father's Day Savings event

Home Depot Father's Day sale 2020 is kicking off with a massive Father's Day Savings event going on right now. All week long, Home Depot is dropping prices on hundreds of items store wide with top-rated gift ideas for dad on sale at great discount prices. Shoppers can save on patio furniture, power tools, grills, smart home tech and more during Home Depot's Father's Day Savings event, with gift ideas on sale for any sized budget.

DIY dads will have a field day with Home Depot's Father's Day sale, with hundreds of products receiving huge price cuts. Save upwards of $50 on select outdoor equipment or update your patio furniture with discounts of up to 30% on patio furniture and decor. Head on over to Home Depot's Fathers Day Savings event today and find the perfect gift for dad this Father's Day without breaking the bank.

Father's Day 2020 is almost here and with it comes some great deals to find, with some of the best Father's Day sales kicking off this weekend at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Lowe's and more. You can check out all of T3's Father's Day sales 2020 coverage by checking out more of our Father's Day deal articles below:

Best Home Depot Father's Day Sales Today

Home Depot Fathers Day Patio Furniture Sales

Dads looking to score a deal on some new patio furniture are in luck, with Home Depot taking up to 30% off select outdoor furniture and decor pieces. Summer is just around the corner which means it's time to break out the BBQ and get that patio updated with some comfortable new deck chairs and a patio table!

Hampton Bay 10' x 12' Outdoor Patio Gazebo | Was: $ 399 | Now: $299 | $100 off at Home Depot

Keep your guest covered and comfortable with a stylish outdoor patio gazebo. Hampton Bay's features a rugged black finish and tan canopy with mosquito netting to keep you and your family enjoying the patio for years to come!View Deal

Hampton Bay 11' Solar LED Offset Patio Umbrella | Was: $599 | Now: $399 | $200 off at Home Depot

A modern take on a classic patio umbrella, Hampton Bay's 11' solar patio umbrella features built-in LED lighting for late night dinners and parties. Cantilever design makes it easy to adjust with simple height adjustment.View Deal

Home Depot Fathers Day Smart Home Sales

For the more tech-inclined dads out there, Home Depot is cutting prices on tons of smart home thermostats and equipment, with savings of up to 30% off select Google Nest thermostats! Bring your home's temperature management into the future and save in the process.

Honeywell Home 7-Day T5 Smart Thermostat | Was: $110 | Now: $80 | $30 off at Home Depot

Control your homes temperature anywhere and anytime with Honeywell's T5 programmable smart thermostat. Compatible with Apple HomeKit and other Lynch products, the T5 smart thermostat learns your heating and cooling cycles to maintain optimal home temperatures.View Deal

Google Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Gen (2-Pack) | Was: $498 | Now: $423 | $75 off at Home Depot

Grab a pair of Google Nest smart thermostats on sale now at Home Depot. Available in stainless steel, black, copper and white to suit any style and decor in your home! Grab up to 10 Google Nest thermostats at once and save big.View Deal

When do Home Depot Father's Day sales start?

You can already head over to Home Depot's Father's Day Savings Event today to check out some great gift ideas for dads on a budget, but sales are already kicking off with huge discounts on patio furniture, smart home tech, grills and more. Sales will run now through the Father's Day weekend, with new deals possibly dropping as we get closer to the holiday.

Be sure to also head over to T3's best Father's Day sales 2020 guide where we'll be tracking some of the best Father's Day sales and gift ideas for shoppers on a budget from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Lowe's and more!