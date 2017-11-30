Henry London's latest range of automatic watches are its finest yet

Henry London has just released a collection of automatic watches, and as a result, just given you a lot more choice if you're after an affordable automatic piece.

The new collection is made up of a distinguished range of eleven individual watches, each using a high-precision Japanese automatic movement.

Each watch possesses its own unique sense of style, but all measure 42mm.

The understated dial is complemented by slim hour markers and simple, straight hands. This really allows the skeleton movement to shine, beautifully framing the 'open heart' detail.

They certainly are striking pieces, check out a few below:

Underneath the face is a 21-jewel Miyota movement, which is famed for reliability and precision. It offers an impressive 42 hour power reserve.

Of course, there are more affordable watches out there, but if you're looking to impress watch aficionados, wearing an automatic is prefered to a Quartz.

The movement is shown in full through the mineral glass exhibition caseback.

The pieces are available with either calf leather or Milanese straps.

The Automatic collection of watches are available to buy now from Henry London's website, priced from £189.

