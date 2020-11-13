Heart-stopping Black Friday tablet deal bags Surface Go 2 rival for 60% less!

The Microsoft Surface Go 2 is a great tablet-laptop hybrid, but when it is compared to the Pipo W11 and this Black Friday deal it can't compete.

The Pipo W11 provides everything the Surface Go 2 does, but does so for less than half its price.

It delivers superior performance, superior storage and superior connectivity, and also comes with a keyboard cover and digital stylus, too.

And its price, thanks to this Black Friday deal at Banggood, means that it is baggable right now for just $274.99 (that's £208/AU$377).

For comparison, the closest spec Surface Go 2 costs $695.97.

We think this a great tablet deal from an up-and-coming Chinese tablet maker, and its full details can be viewed below:

Pipo W11 tablet | $274.99 at Banggood (£208/AU$377)

Pipo isn't a famous brand but right here its W11 tablet delivers superior performance to the Microsoft Surface Go 2 but it costs less than half its price thanks to this epic Black Friday tablet deal. Use the code BGpipo2 at checkout to get this discounted price.View Deal

