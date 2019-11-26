Have a look at these stocking-filler Garmin smartwatch Black Friday deals on Amazon

Get ready for some wrist-lovin' with these wearable deals from Amazon. There are many smartwatches discounted for up to 25% off, including the Garmin Vivomove 3S, Garmin Forerunner 45/45S and even stuff like Apple Watch Series 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, all for a great price.

• Up to 25% off wearables from Apple, Samsung and Garmin on Amazon, Black Friday prices from £49, you save up to £100 (25%)

Garmin Vivomove 3S hybrid smartwatch | Black Friday price £179.00 | Was £219.99 | Save £40.99 (19%) on Amazon

Stay classy this winter with the Garmin Vivomove 3S. The hidden touchscreen display reacts to your movements and is only visible when you need it. It also supports smart notifications for incoming calls, text messages, calendar View and more. It hasn't got a built-in GPS, instead uses your phone's to track your location during outdoor walk or run activities. The Vivomove 3S also includes additional activity profiles such as yoga, strength, cardio and more.View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 45S Running Watch | Sale price £131.99 | Was £169.99 | Save £38 (22%) on Amazon

Easy-to-use running watch monitors heart rate at the wrist and features GPS to track your pace, distance, intervals and more. Works with the Garmin Coach adaptive training plans that bring expert, personalised coaching right to your wrist. The Garmin Forerunner 45S supports smart notifications for incoming texts and calls as well as live tracking and controls for the music playing on your phone.View Deal

