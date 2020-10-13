Half price Prime Day webcam deal! Get a Full HD webcam for £33!

Webcams became one of the hot products of 2020, understandably. With lots of people facing a second period away from the office (if you ever went back), this fantastic webcam deal is sure to be one of the most popular Amazon Prime Day deals.

• Get Trust Tyro Full HD All-in-one Webcam with Built-in Microphone | Save 45% | Now just £32.99 at Amazon UK

It has a sleek black outside that looks great, and is easy to fit to your monitor or laptop – and it comes with a little tripod if you want to have it out separately instead.

Just plug it in and you're good to go – it works with Mac or PC, and should be ready to work out of the box with any software that can use a webcam pretty much, with no extra installation required. Perfect for Teams, Google Meet, Zoom and the rest.

The resolution is 1920x1080, which you basically will never find in a budget webcam that's this price usually, but that's the magic of getting something half price. It has autofocus and auto white balance built-in, so it'll always make you look the best it can (the rest is up to you).

The forward facing microphone should pick you up nice and clearly too.

