Griffin Helo TC launches as iPhone controlled helicopter

Griffin's Helo TC has landed following months of waiting with the AppPowered, iPhone-controlled helicopter to cost £39.99

Gadget accessory great Griffin has officially launched its first foray into the techy toy market with the inaugural member of its AppPowered Accessories range the Griffin Helo TC available to buy now.



Officially unveiled earlier this year the Griffin Helo TC is a remotely controlled flying helicopter with user's iPhones or iPod Touch devices being used alongside a free to download app to control the winged accessory.



Griffin Helo TC Features



Suitable for indoor environments the Griffin Helo TC features a lightweight metal frame with black polycarbonate panels completing the device's construct with a twin rotor design allowing for smooth, stable and easy to control flights.



Boasting 5 super-bright LEDS on its front the Helo TC is capable of recording and strong three flight plans with users able to set the app to a selection of control configurations so as best to suit their needs and person taste.



Griffin Helo TC Price and Availability



Ready to buy now ahead of the imminent Christmas shopping rush Griffin's first AppPowered accessory is available through highstreet giant HMV with a Griffin Helo TC price set at a rather reasonable £39.99.



