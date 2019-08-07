Grab a Fossil smartwatch and save $100 in this Walmart mega deal

If you've been holding off from buying a smartwatch, now is your time to pull the trigger and purchase one, because you can currently get the excellent fourth generation Fossil smartwatch for under $180 at Walmart.

Smartwatches are not only useful for telling the time, they can also give you phone notifications, track your activity, and keep your organised.

The Fossil Gen 4 is an attractive smartwatch with a masculine design. It's also super capable, with heart rate tracking, Google Pay, GPS, and a swimproof case on board.

The smartwatch measures 45mm and features a interchangeable tan leather strap. There are also plenty of ways to customise the dial, so you can tailor it match your personal style.

It comes running Wear OS, which lets you keep on top of your daily life, providing calendar updates, weather information, and updates on your activity with a simple tap on the wrist.

Fossil Gen 4 Explorist HR Men’s Smartwatch | was $275 | now $179 | save £96

A smartwatch that (actually) looks the part with a full-round digital display, the Gen 4 Explorist HR offers multiple features like customisable faces and apps, discreet notifications and info at a glance to help make your life easier – and a bit more stylish.View Deal

