Google Play Store to optimize layout of Android apps for tablets

Google has announced layout changes coming to the Google Play Store on November 21 to optimize the Store for tablet users

In an official blog post on the Android Developers Blog, Google Play is bringing tablet optimization to the Google Play Store on Nov 21 making it easier for tablet users to find Android apps.

Read more: Google Pixel 3 XL review: Google's latest flagship excels at photos and software

With the release of tablets such as the Nexus 7, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1, and more the Dev Blog states more than 70 million Android tablets have been activated in total.

Earlier this year, Google Play introduced the "designed for tablets" section to the Google Play Store for apps optimized for 7-inch and 10-inch tablets.

Now the Play Store will experience a series of changes in order to ease tablet users into finding the optimized apps for their tablets.

The top lists will now, by default, show the apps and games designed specifically for tablets (Top Paid, Top Free, Top Grossing, Top New Paid, Top New Free, and Trending).

The blog states, "Tablets users will still be able to switch the view so they can see all apps or games if they choose."

Additionally, the apps that are not optimized for tablets will be titled "designed for phones".

The updates are a big to encourage Android developers to take "advantage of the tremendous Android tablet opportunity."

It was reported earlier this year that the Google Play Store had surpassed Apple's App Store in app downloads.

Source: Android Developers Blog