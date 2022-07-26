Google Play store offering 10x Play Points for 10 year anniversary

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you have one of the best Android phones or best Android tablets then you've absolutely come across the Play Store, the main way to download the best Android apps and games.

Now, Google is celebrating (opens in new tab) the 10th birthday of the Play Store by introducing some new features and generally reminiscing about the biggest competitor to Apple's App Store.

"A decade later, more than 2.5 billion people in over 190 countries use Google Play every month to discover apps, games and digital content," says Google. "And more than 2 million developers work with us to build their businesses and reach people around the globe."

There's a lot of nostalgia to be had, too, given that 10 years in tech and smartphones is a very long time indeed. In 2012, the Samsung Galaxy S3 and iPhone 5 had only just been released.

Not standing still

But Google isn't resting on its laurels and has announced some cool new things along the anniversary.

The first is a new logo, which you can see below. The triangle now has more rounded corners and the colours are more vibrant.

"To round out this decade, we’re introducing a new logo that better reflects the magic of Google and matches the branding shared by many of our helpful products — Search, Assistant, Photos, Gmail and more," the company says.

(Image credit: Google)

On top of that, Google is also offering Play Points members, of which there are around 100 million, a 10x boost on everything they buy by activating a points booster. It's a pretty sweet deal.

If you're a regular Play Store user, or already have the membership, make sure to make good use of this perk while it lasts.