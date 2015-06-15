Google plans to make Chrome go on memory diet

Google Chrome is a greatbrowser (and OS)but it does have a tendency to be like the Hoarder Next Door on Channel 4 when it comes to using memory, going at it like a RAM in a china shop.

It has taken a while but Google has just realised that its browser eats RAM like Weight Watchers' member scoffs chocolate bars and plans to do something about it.

According to this post on Google+ (somebody has to write there! Ho ho! We jest!) senior software engineer Peter Kasting said that the Chrome team is to make a number of changes to the software that should put the processor under less strain and use less memory. In turn, this should lessen the load on the battery (meaning laptops should last longer).

Among the changes are that tabs running in the background won't get the same priority as the ones you are working on. Also when Chrome contacts Google's search page, it will use far less resources, bringing it almost into line with the frugality of the Safari browser.

“The Chrome team has no intention of sitting idly by (pun intended) when our users are suffering. You should expect us to continually improve in this area,” said Kasting.

Google also recently announced that in the new Chrome beta release, 'non-critical' Flash plugins would no longer start until a user clicked on them and this change would also have a big impact on performance.

Hopefully, this should help our laptops and smart devices last that little bit longer without charging up again. The fix is particularly valuable on Macs as it reduces Safari's advantage, giving users one more reason not to use it.