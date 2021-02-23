Google Pixel 5a breaks cover, and it looks awfully familiar…

Google's 2020 smartphone lineup deviated from the norm last year, with a delayed launch of the Google Pixel 4a thanks to the ripples of the pandemic, but we're expecting it to be on track with the Google Pixel 5a's May release, and we've just had our first look at the device.

The Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, and Google Pixel 5 are fairly similar handsets, which isn't ideal; Google opted for an upper-to-mid-ranger with the Pixel 5 rather than a premium flagship, making it more affordable, but ultimately not all that different from the Pixel 4a series.

It looks like we're in for even more of the same with the Google Pixel 5a, based on these renders from tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, aka OnLeaks. His renders are often based on leaked CADS or insider info, and while he doesn't explicitly state that's the case this time, he seems fairly confident in the specs he has on the handset, so let's dive in!

(Image credit: Steve Hemmerstoffer)

The chassis is reportedly going to be made from plastic, and is slightly taller and thicker than the Pixel 5, and almost as wide, measuring 156.2mm x 73.2mm x 8.8mm (or 9.4mm including the camera bump). Other than that, we're looking at a Pixel 4a 5G clone, which Hemmerstoffer notes is basically a larger Pixel 5.

In fact, according to his report, the Pixel 5a will sport a 6.2-inch OLED FHD+ display, which is the same sized panel as the Pixel 4a 5G, and features the same camera setup, although the finer details haven't been specified; we're looking at a dual camera array on the rear alongside a flash, and probably a PDAF (Phase Detection Autofocus) sensor, and a single front-facing camera tucked away in the top left corner of the screen.

Unlike the Pixel 5, the Pixel 5a will incorporate a 3.5mm jack – just like the Pixel 4a 5G – a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and stereo speakers.

If you were expecting some bigger changes, it doesn't seem like you're in luck based on what we've heard so far. You might want to hold off until the Google Pixel 6 drops in October if you want to see some big hardware changes lined up for your next Google Pixel smartphone.