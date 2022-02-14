Google Nest Cam and Nest Hub bundle deal cuts £40 off cost

Right now, if you buy the Google Nest Hub and Nest Cam together you can save money

Google Nest Hub and Nest Cam side by side on white background
(Image credit: Google)
Robert Jones
By
published

T3 is a huge advocate of smart home technology as it makes living your best life easier and more convenient. Google has a great range of smart home products and right here its excellent Nest Hub (2nd Gen) and Nest Cam (indoor, wired) are discounted in a great bundle deal. 

View the Google Nest Hub and Nest Cam bundle deal

The bundle can be bagged over a the official Google Store, which takes the price of the products down from £179.98 to £139.98. The Nest Hub is a fantastic smart home hub, letting you control all your smart products (such as the Nest Cam) through it, as well as play videos and music, read the news and recipes, set alarms, check the weather report make video calls and much more.

The Nest Cam, meanwhile, lets you keep an eye on your home even when you're out and about, with it automatically sending notifications to your phone if people or animals are seen, for example. For those looking to protect their home and stay informed it's a brilliant.

We really rate this deal at T3.com, as we love both these products, so the idea you can get them for less definitely appeals.

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) + Nest Cam (indoor, wired): was £179.98, now £139.98 at Google Store

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) + Nest Cam (indoor, wired): was £179.98, now £139.98 at Google Store
This is a great smart home bundle deal. That's because it partners the well-reviewed Nest Cam (indoor, wired) with the equally well-reviewed Google Nest Hub (2nd gen) and then cuts their price by £40. You can control everything about your smart home, including the Nest Cam, through the Hub, which is available in four different colourways, too.

View Deal

If you like the idea of getting a smart home hub for your home but aren't so fussed about adding in a smart security camera, then you can see the best prices on just the Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) in the deals chart below.

Like the idea of buying this bundle and then jumping into the world of smart lighting, sensors and doorbells? Well, then be sure to scope out T3's best smart bulbs, best smart sensors and best video doorbell buying guides for plenty of great recommendations.

TOPICS
Deals
Robert Jones
Robert Jones

Deputy Editor for T3.com, Rob has been writing about computing, gaming, mobile, home entertainment technology and more for over 15 years. You can find Rob's work in magazines, bookazines and online, as well as on podcasts and videos, too. Outside of his work Rob is passionate about motorbikes, skiing/snowboarding and team sports, with football and cricket two favourites. Feel free to contact him with any related products, events, and announcements.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.