Google Chromecast 2 is on the way

Looks like there's a new version of Google's Chromecast on the horizon.

A revised Chromecast model was submitted by Google to the FCC in the US, along with a request for confidentiality. The consequences of that are that we don't actually know how the new Chromecast will differ from the original.

The diagram does confirm, though, that the design remains the same.

"The technology that is the subject of the certification application is subject to intense competition from other manufacturers and service providers that are developing competing services and technology" says Google's request for privacy in its filing.

"Were Google's competitors to become aware of the facts set forth in the above-referenced exhibits to the application, it could have an adverse impact on Google's competitive standing and deprive Google of the marketplace benefit it otherwise would achieve by virtue of having the product available before other providers."

Google asked the FCC to not make public any external photos of its new Chromecast, along with internal photos, test setup photos and the user manual.

Looks like there's no 802.11ac 5GHz wifi which is disappointing - the FCC filing only mentions the testing of 2.4GHz 802.11n.

In an AMA on Reddit, a member of the Chromecast team said: "No plans for big announcement on this one. Mostly because it will have the same features as the original and most users won't notice a difference. Sorry--I can't say more about this topic."

So why all the secrecy?