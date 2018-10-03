Going on a cruise holiday? This wearable is your room key, boarding pass, itinerary and entertainment all in one

Princess Cruises has announced that all guests on-board the Caribbean Princess are now kitted out with the brand's "OceanMedallion", a wearable device which is designed to offer you a more personalised cruise experience.

It is the first ship in the company's fleet to kit all 3,140 guests out with the tech.

The OceanMedallion is a small disc (about the size of a 10p). It can't be turned on or off, and doesn't need to be charged.

Its features include:



A streamlined ship embarkation and disembarkation process, giving quicker and easier entry and exit

Keyless stateroom access

Enhanced interaction with crew members and other guests, e.g. staff can see guest’s individual food and beverage preferences and accordingly offer a more personalised service

OceanCompass, which provides interactive directions throughout the ship and allows guests to easily locate friends, family and children

Access for guests to a real-time look at their itinerary via portals throughout the ship, along with events and activities taking place during their cruise

Interactive games that can be played on portals across the vessel including trivia challenges and a shipwide digital scavenger hunt

A selection of casino games including poker, bingo and roulette available via guests’ smart devices and select portals

It sounds like a really cool idea, and would definitely make the cruise experience less stressful.

You can read more about the OceanMedallion on Princess Cruises' website.

The brand will continue to roll out the technology to the rest of its fleet, with further announcements to be made in due course.

