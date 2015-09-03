Gigabyte reveals new Skylake gaming laptops promising beefy battery life

Gigabyte has unveiled a new range of gaming laptops which are powered by Intel's latest Skylake (sixth-generation) processors.

All these machines offer the latest Core i7 CPUs, as well as support for M.2 PCIe SSD and DDR4 memory, alongside USB 3.1 Type-C ports and other goodies, with five new models revealed in total.

The powerhouse machines of the range are the P37 and P35, which are 17-inch and 15-inch laptops respectively, with what Gigabyte claims is a super-slim and lightweight design.

These notebooks offer a GTX 980M mobile graphics solution with 8GB of video RAM, with an optional 4K (3840 x 2160 resolution) IPS display.

They also boast what the company describes as a massive capacity battery which should hopefully ensure a respectable lifespan away from the power socket, and a hot-swappable drive bay (to swap out either an optical drive or hard drive).

Moving on to the Gigabyte P34, this is a more compact 14-inch machine with an Ultrabook-style chassis, and it boasts GTX 970M graphics to go along with the Core i7 Skylake CPU on board. It also offers an optional 2560 x 1440 display.

If you don't want to go quite as small as 14-inch, then Gigabyte has another pair of 15-inch laptops up its sleeve – the P55 and P15.

As with the 14-inch machine, the P55 boasts GTX 970M graphics with an optional full HD IPS display, and a ton of storage – up to 2TB in terms of hard disks, along with a 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD which should be plenty for anyone. You can also specify a Blu-ray writer should you wish.

As for the P15, that drops things down a bit with a GTX 950M graphics solution, and a full HD display, along with a swappable drive bay. It also utilises SBX surround technology for virtual surround sound and a more immersive gaming experience.

Gigabyte has yet to announce pricing on these laptops, or indeed release any images at this point, but they are due to land in the fourth quarter, and we should hear more about them soon enough.

