Gift guide: Apple iPhone 12 and Apple iPhone SE make great Christmas gifts

Anyone who has an iPhone would love a Christmas upgrade, and the Apple iPhone 12 and Apple iPhone SE (2020) pack a festive punch.

The iPhone 12 is Apple's new headline handset, with 5G, its fastest chip yet, an edge-to-edge OLED display and night mode for the camera, among other features. The handset comes in a choice of sizes and colours - and there's even a red for Christmas.

If Santa’s pockets aren’t quite as deep, the Apple iPhone SE (2020) is another great option. The handset is the most affordable from Apple and comes with a great 4.7-inch Retina HD screen, an A13 Bionic chip for fluid graphics and decent speed, HD video and portrait mode on the camera.

We've been using both handsets and think they will be a sure-fire hit this Christmas, and here's why:

Who's it for?

Teenagers and university students: The iPhone SE is the most affordable iPhone option, making it great for teenagers, students and anyone who isn’t bothered about having the ritziest handset.

Style-conscious adults: Adults who love having the latest technology will covet the iPhone 12. As well as being packed a bunch of new tricks, the phone comes in a choice of colours, so they can stand out from the crowd.

Influencers: With its great camera and ability to edit videos and images incredibly simply, the iPhone 12 is popular with influencers and vloggers. If you know someone who’s crazy for Instagram and YouTube, they are sure to want this phone.



People who love simple tech: Apple’s iOS is arguably the most intuitive operating system, making the iPhone SE (2020) a great choice for someone who likes their tech easy-to-use, while still well built and good looking.

Age range:

There’s no official age range for the iPhone, with some very lucky children keeping them in their school bags. But, as the iPhone 12 is an expensive and luxurious piece of kit, it’s probably most suitable for older teenagers and grown-ups, while the SE could be a good choice for most people.

What makes it the ideal Christmas gift?

Super clear screen: iPhones are known for having great quality screens. The iPhone SE (2020) has a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, while the iPhone 12 boasts Apple’s latest screen innovation. The iPhone 12 Mini has a 5.4-inch super retina XDR display, while the larger version has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, which Apple describes as its best iPhone display ever. The screens – which go all the way to the edge of the handset - are OLED, delivering brighter brights, darker blacks and higher resolution. So, anyone who watches videos or spends lots of time looking at photos on their phone, would love a screen upgrade.

Seriously speedy: Both handsets are built to be fast, making them ideal for busy or simply impatient people. The iPhone SE (2020) has an A13 Bionic chip inside, which is the same as the iPhone 11 Pro’s and is designed to make all actions feel more fluid, from launching apps to playing games and even using augmented reality. Meanwhile, the iPhone 12 contains the latest A14 Bionic chip, which Apple claims is the fastest in a smartphone. The handset also supports 5G, so users can really take advantage of not waiting for things to launch and load.

Great camera: Both phones have cameras that are easy to use and produce great results. The SE (2020) has Apple’s Portrait mode, which artfully blurs the background of a shot to focus on the subject, while Portrait Lighting gives users six studio-quality effects and Smart HDR intelligently lights faces to make them look their best.

But the iPhone 12 has even more tricks. Its wide and ultra-wide cameras have Night Mode, which is perfect for capturing low-light shots – perhaps Christmas morning or New Year’s Eve. The mode senses when light is low and kicks in automatically, maintaining clarity while capturing beautiful vibrant colour, and there is plenty of other enhancing technologies to experiment with too.

Brilliant video: Influencers and vloggers will know all about the iPhones’ video offerings. The SE (2020) gives users 4k video, while extended dynamic range adds greater details in highlights and shadows. There really is a noticeable difference compared to older iPhone handsets. But the iPhone 12 is the star of the show for video capabilities. It boasts the first camera ever to record in Dolby Vision, enabling users to make 4K HDR video, as well as edit their footage on Photos or iMovie for a ‘start to finish cinematic experience.’ And with 37% better performance in lower light, there are more opportunities to shoot than ever.

Good looks: The iPhone has always been admired for its good looks. The iPhone SE (2020) has a pleasing rounded shape and comes in three basic colours. Its looks are simple but smart. But the iPhone 12 is more of a showstopper. It boasts aerospace-grade aluminium edges, which are sharper in design and comes in five eye-catching colours. There’s even a range of magnetic accessories to really make it pop.

