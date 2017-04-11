Giant E Ink tablet from Sony is still smaller than all your paper stacks

Sony has unveiled its latest large E Ink tablet, the DPT-RP1 as the successor to its DPT-S1. This hefty 13.3-inch E Ink display toting touchscreen tablet could help you get rid of paper once and for all.

The tablet’s E Ink display means it’ll use very little battery power so you can keep using it, despite the large screen, without worrying about running out of power.

The new version of the smart slate offers a higher resolution display of 1,650 x 2,220 - a big step up from the older 1,200 x 1,600 of the previous model.

The Sony DPT-RP1 comes with a stylus pen which magnetically clips to the side of the tablet. That should make annotating PDF documents super simple. There’s even a dedicated Digital Paper App which specialises in converting webpages and documents in PDF files for easy use on the tablet. And since the entire tablet is about the thickness of 30 sheets of paper, it should help make carrying around paper weight a thing of the past.

All this is aimed at the professional who otherwise is stuck using paper. The result is a high-end device with a price to match at 80,000 yen which is about £580. It’ll be on sale in June initially in Japan but here’s hoping it’s popularity helps it spread internationally soon.

