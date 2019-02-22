The GHD Flight is an essential travel item for people with long hair

If you've travelled with long hair before you'll know how annoying washing and drying it can be. The hair dryer provided by the hotel is underpowered and, as a result, takes ages, while bringing your hair dryer from home is unpractical.

Enter the GHD Flight, a handy travel size hairdryer which aims to ensure you have a good hair day no matter where you are in the world.

The GHD Flight is 50-percent lighter than the GHD Air Professional Hairdryer yet with 70-percent of the power.

According to GHD, it's "the perfect fusion of premium design, powerful performance and portability".

The GHD Flight weighs just 422g, and features speed & temperature settings for drying control.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Advanced technology locks in moisture for softer, shinier results that last longer with less frizz.

It also has GHD's hair safeguarding technology, which automatically switches the hair dryer off when held too close to hair. This prevents heat damage to your hair.

It has a universal voltage, so can be used across the globe (with the correct adaptors), and also comes with a protective dust bag and protective travel case which makes packing it a breeze.

You can find the best GHD Flight prices below: