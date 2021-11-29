Get up to $200 off Samsung Galaxy tablets in these Cyber Monday deals

The best Cyber Monday deals have just gone live across the web, and there are some huge savings to be made on some of the best tablets you can buy whether you need a slate to use for work or for play. To see more deals as and when they happen, check out the Best Cyber Monday deals LIVE blog.

You can find some incredible deals on Samsung Galaxy tablets with up to $200 off today. You'll have to hurry though as these deals will only last until the end of the day.

If you're not on a tight budget and you need a laptop to do a bit of work on, play on and watch TV shows on - the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 will be the best choice for you. But if you don't want to spend too much then you'll find a great deal on the cheaper Samsung Galaxy Tab A here as well.

Plan to use this for business out and about? If you need a large screen the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro has a 10" display and it will survive just about anything. But if you need something more compact, the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active3 is just as durable and has a smaller 8inch display.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11.0": was $649.99, now $499.99 at Samsung (save $150) Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11.0": was $649.99, now $499.99 at Samsung (save $150)

Save 26% on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11.0" when you buy directly from Samsung. This tablet is one of the best you can buy thanks to the stunning edge-to-edge display, super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate and powerful performance.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8": was $179.99, now $129.99 at Amazon (save $50) Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8": was $179.99, now $129.99 at Amazon (save $50)

With a 28% discount, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8" is at its lowest ever price for Cyber Monday. Perfect for anyone who needs a new tablet on a budget. This Wi-Fi-only slate is best suited to more casual day-to-day users.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro 10.1": was $679.99, now $475.99 at Amazon (save $204) Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro 10.1": was $679.99, now $475.99 at Amazon (save $204)

Save 30% on the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro 10.1". Rugged and water-resistant this tablet will survive just about anything from rain and mud to drops and shocks. This is the LTE version so you'll be connected wherever you go.