Get unlimited access to sports cars and SUVs with the Porsche Passport subscription service

Porsche has just introduced 'Porsche Passport', a new sports car and SUV subscription service which provides you with flexible access to the brand's range of vehicles via a mobile app.

The month-to-month subscription offers frequent vehicle exchanges, unrestricted mileage, and on-demand access for up to 22 different Porsche models.

Sounds pretty awesome, right? We'll there's a catch, especially if you live in the UK, or anywhere that isn't Atlanta, USA. Because the service is currently only a pilot program in said US city.

Fingers crossed it gets rolled out quickly to the rest of the world.

Porsche Passport launches with two membership plans, 'Launch' and 'Accelerate'.

Launch includes on-demand access to eight model variants such as the 718 Boxster and Cayman S, as well as the Macan S and Cayenne, for a monthly fee of $2,000 (around £1500).

Accelerate goes one step further, and includes access to 22 model variants such as the Porsche 911 Carrera S, the Panamera 4S, the Macan GTS and Cayenne S E-Hybrid SUVs for a monthly fee of $3,000 (around £2200).

“Our Strategy 2025 vision is to be the most aspirational brand in a new era of mobility and consumer expectations. Catering to customers’ desire to experience our sports cars in new ways is a part of our core strategy,” said President and CEO Klaus Zellmer of PCNA.

“With Porsche Passport, we now offer our customers a simple and flexible driving solution at their fingertips.”

Both Porsche Passport membership plans include vehicle tax and registration, insurance, and maintenance, as well as detailing.

If you happen to be in Atlanta, you can sign up by downloading the Porsche Passport app (available on Apple and Android).

It requires a one-time activation fee of $500, and membership is dependent on a background and credit check.

