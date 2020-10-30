Knockout Black Friday Beats deal sees Powerbeats Pro drop to lowest price EVER

The Best Buy Black Friday deals are really quite something. They're among the Best Black Friday deals we've seen, in fact. It almost raises the question, what the hell are they going to have on sale when Black Friday actually arrives, in a month's time?

Anyway, along with some great Bose deals and a big hunk of money off Sony WH-1000XM4 – officially the world's best noise cancelling headphones – we just noticed that Best Buy has a massive $90 off Beats Powerbeats Pro – officially the universe's best running headphones. If you can stomach these true wireless workout buds in green (or 'moss', if you will), 'lava' red, or 'eye-searing' yellow, Powerbeats Pro are down to just $160 now (RRP $249). That is THE LOWEST PRICE they have ever had.

• Buy Powerbeats Pro for $160 – offer ends Sunday

If you favor a more subtle hue to your earbuds, you can get Powerbeats Pro in navy blue, black, white and other normal colors for $199, a still solid saving of 49 bucks, by my maths.

• Buy Powerbeats Pro in non-fierce colors for $200 – offer also ends Sunday

Powerbeats Pro, created by Beats, which is owned by Apple, are everything you could possibly want from a pair of wireless earbuds with a stylish design, Apple's H1 chip for easy pairing and connectivity, nine hours of listening time, and sweat resistance. For all exercise apart from swimming, these headphones are perfect as they cannot be shaken from your ears by anything short of nuclear attack, while sound quality and comfort and superb.

The Pro's ear-hooks are adjustable to make them comfortable for everyone and there are multiple eartip options as standard. The charging case that comes with the Pros can give 1.5 hours of playback from a five minute charge, perfect for those who are a bit forgetful about charging things before the gym ... like us.

Each earbud has volume and track controls, so you don't need to have access to your device, and there's Siri support onboard too for hands-free commands. Taking the earbuds out of your ear pauses the music (and vice versa).

The best workout earbuds we've come across, especially with up to a $90 discount. The 'moss' colour is actually pretty pleasant, too.

Black Friday sales around the web (US)