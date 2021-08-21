Get the Razer Iskur gaming chair on sale at its lowest price ever at Amazon

If you've been hunting for a good gaming chair on sale cheap, Amazon is offering a great deal on the Razer Iskur gaming chair right now. Now down to its lowest price ever, Amazon is taking 20% off this top rated gaming chair – a deal that saves you just under $100.

On sale for $399.99, the Razer Iskur drops to the cheapest price we've seen on one of the best gaming chairs available to date. Made with high density foam cushions and lined with multi-layered synthetic leather, the Iskur gaming chair is an excellent choice for extended gameplay and streaming sessions.

Razer Iskur Gaming Chair (Black/Green)

Now: $399.99 | Was: $499 | Savings: $99.01 (20%)

Ranked by T3 as one of the top five gaming chairs available today, the Razer Iskur provides a comfortable and ergonomic seat. Supporting up to 300 pounds, this is an excellent chair for gamers of all shapes and sizes. View Deal

Recently given a five star rating over at our very own Razer Iskur review, this premium gaming chair offers quite the comfy chair with innovative features to boot.

Built-in lumbar support along with comfortable memory foam headrests and cushions mean this chair provides an incredible amount of support. When it comes to extended gaming or streaming sessions, this is a life saver that ensures you sit with proper posture the entire time. It also means that this chair stays just as comfortable even during extended use.

When it comes down to it, the price of the Razer Iskur can be a bit high in comparison to other gaming chairs. A 20% discount on the black and green version is the cheapest Razer gaming chair deal we've seen so far. The standard black chair is also on sale for $449.10 (a modest 10% discount), but we'd suggest just going with the 20% off offer on the black and green to save a bit more.

It's also at its lowest price ever, so unless you're holding out until Black Friday or Cyber Monday this is the best gaming chair deal you'll find today.

