Get the Huawei P30 Pro for £432 less, courtesy of EE this Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is a fantastic opportunity to save some money on the smartphone of your dreams, and that phone may well be the Huawei P30 Pro: powerful, slick, and running all the standard Google apps.

Thanks to this tantalising deal from EE, you can save a huge £432 over the course of your contract by picking up the Huawei P30 Pro this Cyber Monday weekend.

The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

Huawei P30 Pro 128GB | Up-front cost: £10 | Monthly cost: £46 | 60GB data | Unlimited mins & texts | Contract length: 24 months | EE | Available now at EE

Getting hold of the Huawei P30 Pro has never been more affordable, giving you access to the 6.47-inch phone for not much money at all. You get your choice of swappable benefits too, including Amazon Prime Video and BT Sport.View Deal

If you need any more convincing to pull the trigger on this deal, check out the T3 review of the Huawei P30 Pro: we described the phone as an "impressive piece of kit" with a "phenomenal" camera. And now it's available at a knock-down Cyber Monday price over the course of two years.

