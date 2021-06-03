Get ready for the Future Games Show at E3 2021

Great news for gamers! Our sister site GamesRadar+ has just confirmed the return of its flagship games showcase, the Future Games Show Powered by WD_BLACK. It'll feature new trailers, announcements and unseen games, and it takes place on Sunday, June 13 at 4PM PDT / 7PM EDT /12AM Midnight BST (Monday) / 1AM CEST (Monday). You can tune in on Twitch , Facebook , YouTube , Twitter and GamesRadar . This is the second Future Games Show event of the year with future events scheduled for August and November.

The show will be hosted by Laura Bailey (Abby, The Last of Us Part II. Black Widow, Marvel’s Avengers) and Troy Baker (Joel Miller, The Last of Us. Jonesy, Fortnite). It promises reveals of over 40 games from publishers including SEGA, Private Division, Team17, XSEED Games and more.

Laura Bailey, actor and show co-host, said: "I'm beyond excited to be presenting the Future Games Show on June 13 with my good friend and co-star (more times than I can count) Troy Baker! I can’t wait to show you guys some of the incredible games we have coming around the corner."

"Last year was arguably the most challenging year for games development. Now we’re starting to see the games that will emerge this year and beyond. I’ve gotten a small peek behind the curtain and I can’t wait to pull that curtain back even further for you on June 13", added Troy Baker, actor and show co-host. Watch the trailer for the show below.

There's a second treat in store for gamers, too, as the the Future Games Show takes place straight after the PC Gamer Presents PC Gaming Show Powered by Intel with MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries. Sean “Day9" Plott, Frankie Ward and Mica Burton will host E3's biggest celebration of PC games to date, with 39 new trailers, game announcements, and interviews beamed to audiences around the world. The PC Gaming Show airs at 11am PDT / 2pm EDT and 7pm BST.