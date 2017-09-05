Get ready for a wet winter with these jackets from Arc'teryx

Well, folks, it looks like summer is well and truly over, and its almost time to crack out the winter garments. There really is nothing better than slipping into a jacket packed with down, being protected from the elements with Gore-Tex.

If you're in need of a new jacket, let us recommend two from a brand we really rate, Arc'teryx.

About the brand:

Arc'teryx was founded by Vancouver climbers in 1989. It was born with one goal, "to create equipment that enables a person to be immersed in the moment of doing, regardless of external conditions".

The result is years of innovation and quality products. Arc’teryx strive to deliver products that are the best they can possibly be, and that means its clothes can often be quite expensive.

For that reason, it's the first choice on the more premium ski resorts in Europe, US, and Canada, as well as finding a home on the streets of London and other big cities. Don't go thinking it's all style and no substance, though, because it's also the brand of choice for the US Marines.

Now onto the jackets:

Zeta AR Gore-Tex C-Knit Jacket

The Arc'teryx Zeta AR Jacket is built for exploring big terrain. The outer shell is crafted from Gore-Tex with C-Knit backer technology. This features all of the durability, waterproofing, wind-proofing, and breathability of Gore-Tex, but the backer makes the fabric more supple, quiet and comfortable.

The jacket is a trim fit to improve breathability, but leaves room for light layers underneath. The Zeta features water-resistant zips, a low profile StormHood, and internal laminated pockets to protect a smartphone or wallet.

Price: £360 from Snow + Rock

Cerium LT Hoody

If you're after something a little more lightweight, check out this streamlined puffer jacket with an exceptional warmth-to-weight ratio. Perfect as a midlayer or standalone jacket in cool, dry conditions.

Featuring premium 850 fill-power down and an Arato 10 nylon shell, the jacket is both lightweight and durable. Down Composite Mapping strategically places Coreloft synthetic insulation in moisture-prone areas, and the insulated StormHood provides coverage without compromising range of vision.

Price: £300 from Snow + Rock