Get over 85% off your first month of Future Fit right now

The at-home personal training and fitness app, Future Fit, is offering a special deal this month that drops your first month down to just $19. An all-around excellent fitness app for a those in need of a personal trainer, the original price of $150 for the first month is getting slashed to an unbeatable price.

Designed to make home workouts as productive as possible, the Future Fit app is an all-in-one training app that connects you with real trainers from across the world. These trainers work with you personally to design a workout plan, assist with dietary advice, keep you accountable for workouts and more.

Future Fit App – $19 for the first month

While it's understandable that such an extravagant service can bear the hefty price tag of $150 per month, this offer of almost 90% off the first month makes it much easier to take the plunge and get your health on track. With experts and professionals available for everything from yoga to cardio workouts, strength training and more, the Future Fit app at this price is quite a bargain.

For those unfamiliar with Future Fit, it features a simple four step plan to help you get the most out of your workout journey. First, Future will help you find the right coach to set you up for success. The great part is if you feel the coach you've been assigned isn't the best for you, there's no commitments so you can switch to someone else at any time.

Next, the coach you selected creates a complete training plan based around your life and needs. From the goals you set for yourself to the time you have available each week, your coach determines a workout plan and schedule that works best for you. Along with that, Future will actually send you an Apple Watch so you and your coach can track your progress. They'll charge a $199 refundable deposit which gets returned to you once you send it back, though.

