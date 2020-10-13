Get $250 off a Legion 5i gaming laptop with this Prime Day-beating deal at Microsoft

Another of Microsoft's deals is one of today's best Prime Day deals believe it or not. After dropping an already stellar deal that takes 20% off the Samsung Galaxy Bud+ earbuds , one of the best gaming laptops is now getting a massive $250 price cut!

For a limited time, Microsoft is slashing $250 off Lenovo Legion 5I gaming laptops. Powered by a 10th Gen Intel i7, an NVIDIA GTX 1650 Ti 4GB, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, this is easily one of the best gaming laptops under $1000 during Prime Day.

Lenovo's Legion 5i is a powerhouse when it comes to 1080p mobile gaming, and the 10th Gen Intel i7 makes sure of that. Coupled with a powerful GTX 1650 Ti 4GB mobile GPU, this laptop is an absolute steal at just $899. Don't pass this one up!

Lenovo Legion 5i Gaming Laptop

Was: $1,149 | Now: $899 | Savings: $250 (21%) | Microsoft

Suitable for high-performance 1080p gaming, Lenovo's Legion 5i comes powered with a 10th Gen Intel i7 paired with NVIDIA's GTX 1650 Ti. Now just $899, this is by far the best price you'll find on a gaming laptop this Prime Day.

Specs: Intel i7-10750H | NVIDIA GTX 1650 Ti 4GB | 8GB DDR4 | 512GB SSD | 15.6 FHD 1920x1080 120HzView Deal

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales

Apple – see the latest Apple offers here

Best Buy – massive savings across every department

Dell.com – save big on notebooks, desktops, monitors and more

eBay.com – big discounts in the eBay Brand Outlet

Home Depot – save on Fall furniture, smart home devices and more

HP – save up to 30% on select products

Lowes – save up to $500 on select appliances

Lenovo – Semi-Annual Sale brings deep discounts to gaming laptops, student laptops and more

Microsoft – Surface and Xbox deals plus Microsoft Store Exclusives

Newegg – get your computer parts for less this October

Nordstrom – new markdowns, up to 40% off!

Target – Target Deal Days Sales Event takes on Amazon Prime Day

Walmart – Big Save Event from October 11 through October 15

Editor's Recommendations

We at T3 want to help you find the best deals on your favorite products. For more news, reviews, and great deals – as well as helpful buying guides – check out the articles below:

To see all of the best Prime Day deals of Amazon Prime Day 2020 hub. You'll find all the best deals at Amazon happening right now PLUS early Prime Day deals you can jump on right now.

Be sure to also check out T3's Black Friday deals hub as well! We'll be following the biggest sale event of the year closely, with updates on start times, best deals, what to expect, and more!

You can also take a look at our Cyber Monday deals guide to get an early start on the biggest online shopping day of the year! Learn where to look for the best deals, what to watch out for, and more!

Lastly, if you're hoping to find some holiday gift shopping inspiration head on over to our best Christmas gifts guide today! We'll be covering the hottest products and trends picking up this holiday season.