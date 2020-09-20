Get $100 off an Apple Watch Series 6 at Verizon with eligible trade-ins today

The Apple Watch Series 6 smart watch has finally been released into the world and Apple fans are chomping at the bit to grab Apple's latest smart watch. With a price tag of $499, the new Apple Watch Series 6 may be a bit turn a few heads but thankfully Verizon is stepping in to help.

For a limited time, Verizon is offering up to $100 in credit towards the new Apple Watch Series 6 smart watch when you trade in an eligible Apple Watch Series 3, Galaxy Watch, Gear S3/S2, or Galaxy Watch Active/Active 2 smart watch.

Officially released on September 18th, the new Apple Watch Series 6 smart watch takes Apple's famous line of watches to the next level. New forms of health monitoring have been adding, including a new O2 sensor which monitors blood oxygen levels.

Running on a new A13 Bionic chip, the same found in the iPhone 11, Apple's new watch delivers unprecedented performance. Running up to 20% faster than the Series 5, the new Apple Watch Series 6 boots up faster, manages apps faster, and responds even quicker.

Powered by watchOS 7, Apple's new Series 6 watch allows users to complete personalize their new watch. Featuring seven new watch face options and completely adjustable settings, users will have more options then ever at their fingertips.

Bringing one of the best Apple Watch deals front and center, Verizon is offering a full $100 off when you trade-in tow the best Apple Watchards the new Apple Watch Series 6. Dropping the price down to just $399, this is by far the best Apple Watch deal you'll find on the new Series 6.

Best Apple Watch Deal Today at Verizon

Apple Watch Series 6 40mm (Graphite / Black )

Was: $699.99 | Now: $599.99 | Savings $100 | Verizon

Receive $100 off your new Apple Watch Series 6 when you trade-in an eligible Apple Watch Series 3, Galaxy Watch, Gear S3/S2, or Galaxy Watch Active/Active 2 smart watch today!View Deal

Best Apple Watch Series 6 Deals Today Apple Watch Series 6 Apple $399 View Deal View Similar Amazon US Amazon No price information Check Amazon

