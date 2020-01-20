Get an Xbox One S with Forza Horizon 4 FREE with this superb Virgin Media deal

Anyone who has been thinking of upgrading their home entertainment service at the start of 2020 might want to check out this Virgin Media deal, as it delivers an Xbox One S games console and copy of epic, open-world racing game Forza Horizon 4 for free.

That's a £150 console with game bundle for absolutely nothing. And, what's even better about this deal is that, if you already own a games console, you can bag the £150 instead in terms of bill credit, making the top-tier TV and internet package it delivers even cheaper.

The free Xbox One S with Forza Horizon 4 / £150 in bill credit is claimable by taking out Virgin Media's Ultimate Oomph package, which delivers the UK's fastest widely available broadband, with average download speeds of 516Mbps, as well as 270 TV channels including Sky Cinema, Sky Sports and BT Sport in 4K. The package also includes a mobile SIM with unlimited data, texts and calls, as well as the Virgin V6 box and Virgin Super Hub router.

In terms of getting setup with an unbelievable all-round entertainment package, that delivers in terms of TV, gaming, internet and phone calls, there really isn't anything else on the market right now that matches this deal.

The full details of deal can be viewed below:

Virgin Media Ultimate Oomph Package | Free Xbox One S console with Forza Horizon 4 or £150 in bill credit| £35 setup fee | £89 per month | 12-month contract

This is the best entertainment bundle that Virgin does, coming absolutely loaded with content and service, so the fact that, for 24 hours only, you can upgrade to it and bag a free Xbox One S with Forza Horizon 4 or £150 in bill credit really highlights how good this deal is. The 516Mbps average internet download speed it offers is simply incredible, while the 270 TV channels, including sports and cinema, means that it delivers across the board. An unlimited everything SIM to handle mobile, as well as top hardware in terms of TV box and router, complete a quality package.View Deal

What we like most about Virgin's Ultimate Oomph package is that it covers TV, internet and mobile phone in one monthly fee, and it does so without skimping on any of them. It delivers a huge amount of TV and movies, truly rapid internet speeds, and an unlimited everything SIM card, too. And this deal also throws in a super video games console and a great game to play on it — in terms of entertainment, no other deal comes close right now.

And, as we mention in our Xbox One S review, Microsoft's console is such a great piece of kit to have in the home as it also comes with a 4K, Ultra HD Blu-ray player built-in, too.

