Get access to purified drinking water, wherever you are, with the LifeSaver Liberty reusable bottle

An unfortunate upshot staying safe in the pandemic that many of us have increased our reliance on single-use plastics. Keep your carbon footprint down by investing in a LifeSaver Liberty bottle, which gives you access to purified water, without any weird odours or tastes, wherever you are. We think it'd make it a great Christmas gift for any outdoorsy friends or family.

While you'll find plenty of excellent flasks in our best reusable water bottle guide, the LifeSaver Liberty is a little different. The design features unrivalled ultra-filtration technology that will remove at least 99.99% of dangerous viruses and bacteria from water. The LifeSaver Liberty doesn't require any chemicals or power source to work: you just pump the handle a couple of times and watch the purified water flow. A versatile 2-in-1 design means you can either drink directly from the bottle or use it to pump water into other clean containers.

An activated carbon disc (replaceable) will remove the taste of chlorine or any other weird tastes or odours, leaving just clean, great-tasting water. This bottle is also BPA- and BPS-free.

Of course, this design is especially useful for outdoor adventuring. Off on a socially distanced hike or bike ride? You can pop one of these in your day sack and you'll never run out of water. The filter will purify 2,000 litres of contaminated water, so it won't need replacing any time soon – even if you use it every single day. And when the filter does eventually reach the end of its life, the brand's FailSafe technology prevents anything from coming through the filter to ensure you're not at risk of accidentally drinking contaminated water.

The LifeSaver Liberty is the size of a standard sports bottle, i.e. plenty portable enough to easily carry with you when you're on the go. There are five different colourways to choose from, including understated black or chic metallics. With one of these in your bag you'll be able to turn any water source into great tasting, contaminant-free water on demand, and stay safely hydrated wherever you may be.