Get a SteelSeries wireless PC gaming headset for cheap at Amazon today

If you're on the hunt for a good PC gaming headset on sale cheap today, Amazon has you covered with an excellent deal on the SteelSeries Arctis 1 wireless gaming headset. Taking over $25 off ,this solid budget-friendly wireless PC gaming headset is an absolute steal for the price.

On sale for $73.78, Amazon's deal on this PC gaming headset is perfect for those who want to grab a basic no-frills headset that comes with some pretty nifty features. While the sound quality won't blow away any high-end gaming headsets anytime soon, for the price this deal is well worth a look for the budget-conscience buyer.

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Gaming Headset

Now: $73.79 | Was: $99.99 | Savings: $26.21 (26%)

A great headset at this price, the Arctis 1 offers a great balance of affordability, features and sound quality at a cheaper price than premium level headsets. Excellent as a basic PC gaming headset or backup PS5/Xbox gaming headset.View Deal

The Arctis 1 goes on sale alongside the SteelSeries Arctis 7 one of the best gaming headsets to date. While the Arctis 1 offer delivers more savings, the Arctis 7 is getting a modest $14 discount. On sale for $135.99, the Arctis 7 offers a much more premium-feeling headset that includes better sound quality, comfort and enhanced features.

That isn't to say the Arctis 1 isn't a good PC gaming headset, and for the price it's now at is well worth the money. SteelSeries' budget-friendly Arctis 1 delivers a great balance of comfort with premium-quality sound, but for the price it may be better suited as a backup headset or as a main PS5 gaming headset.

For $35 more, grabbing the Arctis 7 wireless gaming headset can be a significant upgrade if you've got the cash. That said there are plenty of deals going on right now on SteelSeries gaming headsets, and with Black Friday sales kicking off soon it's possible we'll see even better deals on gaming headsets soon.

