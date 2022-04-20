Get a Ninja air fryer on sale cheap for just $100 at Amazon

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Shoppers hoping to snag a good deal on a Ninja air fryer now have their chance at Amazon. Offering a very enticing deal on the Ninja AF101 4 quart air fryer, this highly-rated air fryer is now down to just $100 for a limited time. An unbeatable price for one of Ninja's best kitchen appliances.

Taking $30 off Ninja's AF101 air fryer, Amazon has the best price on the Ninja AF101 you'll find right now. One of the best air fryers for the price, the Ninja AF101 makes air frying foods simpler, easier, and quicker than ever. This 4 quart basket model is great for anyone looking to make quick, more healthy meals.

View this Ninja AF101 4 qt. Air Fryer deal at Amazon

Ninja's AF101 features 4-in-1 cooking capabilities, with programmable cooking settings including air fry, roast, reheat and dehydrate. This means you can cook everything from fries to meats in this thing in a much healthier way. We've covered how to cook with an air fryer for those looking to get the best results, and personally cooking with an air fryer has been game changing.

This is by far one the best deal you'll find on the Ninja AF101 air fryer right now. If this item is on your Amazon wish list, you best buy it before this deal is gone. If you miss out on it now, chances are we'll see a similar price drop around Prime Day this year.

Ninja AF101 4 Qt. Air Fryer: was $129.99, now $99.99 ($30 off)

There's no better air fryer for the price right now than Ninja's AF101. A great deal on one of the top-rated air fryers on the market, this 4-in-1 cooker is a must-have for making healthier, tastier snacks.

Editor's Recommendations