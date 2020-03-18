Get a massive 35% off mattresses at Cocoon by Sealy

Top mattress maker Cocoon by Sealy is holding a huge 35% off sale on all of its Chill mattresses, saving you up to a massive $410. You don't need a Sealy discount code to take advantage of this offer: it'll be applied at the checkout.

Cocoon by Sealy makes some of the best mattresses available, and this offer is a great way to get a luxury sleep experience without breaking the bank. Hurry though: this deal ends Monday 23 March.

Cocoon by Sealy’s Chill mattresses are perfect for those who find themselves getting sweaty at night. This cooling comes from its proprietary ‘Phase Change Material’, which dissipates heat and remains cool to the touch. Available in medium-soft and extra firm, there’s a mattress for all sleep styles – whether you like a little cushioning, or you’re a back sleeper who likes plenty of support.

With an industry standard 100-night trial, you’ve got plenty of time to see if the Cocoon by Sealy Chill is the perfect mattress for you. If not, the team will pick it up for free and give you a full refund. After that you’ll have a 10-year warranty so you can sleep easy.

If you're on the hunt for a new bed, right now you can also get $50 of all Cocoon by Sealy bases.

Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress deal: Save 35% on any Chill mattress – Cocoon by Sealy

Worth up to $410: Available in medium-soft and extra firm varieties, the Chill is the perfect mattress for anyone who gets sweaty at night. With 35% off, a queen size is now just $599 rather than the usual $930.

