Get a MacBook Air for under $800 in Best Buy's deals!

If you’ve been hankering after a 2020 Intel MacBook Air (not the M1 MacBook Air) Best Buy has good news for you: with $150 off selected MacBook Air laptops, you can now get Apple’s powerful portable for under $800. The deal also includes four months of free Apple Music for new subscribers, worth $29.99.

There are six MacBook Airs in the promotion so you can choose between Core i3 and Core i5 processors and gold, silver or space gray finishes. Whichever one you go for, you’re getting a typically excellent Apple laptop with all-day battery life, a vastly improved keyboard, a Retina display and that iconic, super-slim design. It’s a superb choice for home use, for students or for working on the go and at this price it’s even more attractive than before.

Apple MacBook Air 13.3” Core i3 | Was $949.99 | Now $799.99 | Save $150 at Best Buy

This is a great deal on a great laptop. With a 10th generation Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of solid state storage this MacBook Air is punchy and portable. It’s got an 11-hour battery, Retina display with True Tone tech and it comes in a choice of silver, space gray and gold finishes. View Deal

Apple MacBook Air 13.3” Core i5 | Was $1249.99 | Now $1099.99 | Save $150 at Best Buy

If you’d like a little more power to go with your portability this MacBook Air ups the processor to a 10th generation Core i5 and doubles the SSD to 512GB. More power doesn’t mean more modest battery life: this Air runs for 11 hours between charges. It’s a superb go-anywhere all-rounder and at $150 off it’s a great deal.View Deal

We really rate the 2020 MacBook Air. In our review we said it was the best Mac laptop for most people: it’s very fast for everything but the most demanding power users, the new keyboard is fantastic and the improved processor, graphics and storage in the 2020 models are all excellent.

It’s one of the most usable laptops around with superb battery life, great portability and decent expandability via its twin USB-C ports, and it makes a brilliant home, student or work laptop.

The most important change in the 2020 MacBook Air is its keyboard. The one in the previous models was horrible and a rare mis-step for Apple, but this year’s model has a new keyboard that’s a joy to type on. The trackpad is great too, and you can unlock your MacBook Air with your fingerprint for extra security.

One of our other favourite things about the 2020 MacBook Air is its display. The 13.3” inch screen is a Retina display with True Tone, and it’s perfect for working on documents or watching videos. Those videos will sound surprisingly good too: the speakers in the Air may be tiny but they punch above their weight.

The M1MacBook Air is now out and is a better model overall than the options above, with more power and longer battery life, but that starts from $999, so if you want a MacBook with enough left over from $1000 to buy a screen to use with it, this is an unbeatable deal!