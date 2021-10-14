Get a cheap gaming chair on sale for under $100 thanks to Amazon's Black Friday sale

When it comes to cheap gaming chairs, Amazon is by far the place to shop thanks to an absolutely staggering amount of options to choose from. Many of which are going super cheap ahead of Black Friday, one of which is actually a pretty solid gaming chair for the price.

On sale for $99.99, this GTRACING GT099 Pro Series gaming chair is now down to its cheapest price ever. This chair may have gone under your radar, though, as you won't find it on many of the best gaming chair guides out there today. For the price you're paying on this cheap gaming chair, however, we can assure you that it doesn't need to be.

GTRACING GT099 Pro Series Gaming Chair

Now: $99.99 | Was: $169.99 | Savings: $70 (41%) | Amazon

A solid gaming chair for the price, this is an offer worthy of your money if you're in need of a new chair. Great for gamers of all shapes and sizes, the GT099 provides excellent comfort with back and lumbar support built-in. It may be faux leather, but that's to be expected for the price.View Deal

GTRACING is one of those brands that doesn't get the complete recognition it deserves. With a full offering of gaming peripherals including keyboards, headsets, controllers and more, it's a brand that provides more affordable but not necessarily cheap gaming accessories. For gamers who need to stick to a budget, GTRACING is a great brand to check out.

The GT099 Pro Series in particular is one of these options. While it normally runs at $170, Amazon's Black Friday sale is dropping this thing down to just $99.99. A massive 41% discount ahead of the holiday shopping season. Whether it's a buy for a gift or for yourself, a deal this large on a chair this good is hard to pass on.

(Image credit: GTRACING)

GTRACING Pro Series GT099 Racing/Gaming Chair Now over 40% off this solid mid-ranged option drops to just under $100 Reasons to buy + Good lumbar and back support + Great for gamers big and small + Solid build quality for the price Reasons to avoid - Deal only applies to the black and red version - Faux leather

While the $99 price tag only applies to the black and red version of GTRACING's GT099 at Amazon, all other colors are getting some kind of a discount right now. The sleek and sick looking black chair for example is on sale for $105.99 for example, receiving a solid 47% off right now. An even better value if you can kick out the extra $6 for it!

If GTRACING isn't quite your style, don't stress. Black Friday deals are showing up en masse right now and there are plenty of cheap gaming chair deals to check out below. You'll find offers on Corsair and more.

