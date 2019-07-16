Get £5 off Amazon Prime Day deals by clicking this ONE button (yes, really!)

Amazon Prime Day is finally here. The hugely-popular retailer has slashed prices across a range of popular categories, including smartphones, video games, speakers, outdoor equipment, kitchen and home, and beauty.

Amazon has unleashed some staggeringly good deals already. But if you want to get even more money off your next purchase, there's an easy way to do it. For a limited time, if you set a Mastercard as the default 1-Click payment method on your Amazon UK account, you'll get a £5 credit towards your next purchase... including deals.

Of course, you don't have to spend the credit on Prime Day. In fact, you can use the discount anytime between today and December 31, 2019. Unfortunately, you can't use the discount code on items that are not sold or fulfilled by Amazon itself, and can't be used on Baby and Infant Formula, or Kindle eBooks. As you'd expect, you can only participate in this promotion once.

If you're not eligible for this particular deal, Amazon is also offering another deal that offers £10 credit towards another Prime Day deal.

Amazon Prime Day is bigger than ever, with the blockbuster sales event now taking place over 48 hours across the online store.

To take advantage of the discounts and deals available on Prime Day, you'll need to have an Amazon Prime membership. The annual subscription includes a number of benefits, including early access to deals, free one-day delivery on thousands of items, two-hour delivery in some cities, free streaming on Prime Music, Prime Video, and unlimited cloud storage for your family photos and videos.

Thankfully, Amazon has slashed the price of its Prime membership by £20, bringing down the annual cost from £79 down to £59.

That means Amazon Prime will cost you less than £5 a month, which is pretty stunning value given what is included in the scheme and you'll get access to every deal and discount available on Prime day. Of course, the best way to find out whether Amazon Prime works for you is to take advantage of the generous 30-day trial period on offer.

