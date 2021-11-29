Get 33% off the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro in this Amazon Cyber Monday deal

You could save $65 on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro today

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro in Cyber Monday deal
(Image credit: Future)
Yasmine Crossland

By Last updated

If you're hoping to buy some new headphones, now is your last chance to pick up one of the best Cyber Monday deals. The white Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro have had a huge price drop with 33% off their usual price. To see more deals as they happen, take a look at the Best Cyber Monday deals LIVE blog

They're some of the best true wireless earbuds you can buy - you'll get everything you could need from effective noise-cancelling and ambient sound mode to crystal clear calls and impressive sound. 

What's more, is that they're water and sweat resistant so you'll be able to use them for running and intense gym workouts as well as day-to-day. These good-looking headphones will work best for those who already own other Galaxy devices like a phone, watch or tablet. 

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro:  was $199.99, now $134.99 at Amazon (save $65)

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: was $199.99, now $134.99 at Amazon (save $65)
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are $65 cheaper for Cyber Monday on Amazon. These true wireless buds have noise-cancelling to keep you completely focused on the music. You'll get 8 hours of music from a single charge and the case will give you a total of 28 hours of listening time before you need to plug it in!

View Deal
TOPICS
Deals
Yasmine Crossland
Yasmine Crossland

Reviews Writer for T3, Yasmine, started writing reviews in 2019 and is always knee-deep in the latest tech products. She keeps a finger on the pulse when it comes to the most exciting and innovative tech and is happy to tell you exactly what she thinks about it too. In her free time, you'll catch her tending to her plants and planning her next big trip. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.