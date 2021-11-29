Get 33% off the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro in this Amazon Cyber Monday deal

If you're hoping to buy some new headphones, now is your last chance to pick up one of the best Cyber Monday deals. The white Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro have had a huge price drop with 33% off their usual price. To see more deals as they happen, take a look at the Best Cyber Monday deals LIVE blog.

They're some of the best true wireless earbuds you can buy - you'll get everything you could need from effective noise-cancelling and ambient sound mode to crystal clear calls and impressive sound.

What's more, is that they're water and sweat resistant so you'll be able to use them for running and intense gym workouts as well as day-to-day. These good-looking headphones will work best for those who already own other Galaxy devices like a phone, watch or tablet.