Get 30% off the Google Nest Mini 2nd Generation smart speaker at Best Buy

If you're searching for a good deal on a smart speaker, Best Buy may have the offer for you. Taking $15 off the all colors of the Google Nest Mini 2nd Gen, these nifty little smart speakers are back down to their cheapest price in some time.

On sale for $34.99, fans of Google and their very own Google Assistant can grab one of the best smart speakers available at an unbeatable price. The smaller design comes packed with connectivity, including access and connectivity to plenty of apps and other smart devices.

Our Google Nest Mini review provides more insight into what this little machine offers.

Google Nest Mini 2nd Generation

Now: $34.99 | Was: $49.99 | Savings: $15 (30%)

Google's latest smart speaker offers plenty of connectivity for those into Google's own tech. It offers access to plenty of apps and connects with other smart devices with ease, offering smart voice control over appliances and the like.View Deal

With access to apps including Spotify, YouTube Music and hundreds more, Google Nest Mini's are great for basic smart home control as well as streaming, weather reports and more.

Connecting easily with other smart devices in the home, Google Nest Mini's come with access to Google Assistant. This offers home owners the ability to activate and deactivate appliances including TVs and other electronics via voice control (if connected to a smart plug, of course).

For the price, $34.99 is an excellent deal and makes this Google Nest Mini deal the best you'll find this weekend. It very well could go a little cheaper closer to Black Friday, but this price is well worth it for a smart speaker of this caliber.

Editor's Recommendations