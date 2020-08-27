Get 10% off this Bosch 300 Series dishwasher on sale now at Abt

Shoppers looking for dishwashers on sale are in luck! Abt has an excellent deal on one of Bosch's best dishwashers available – the 300 Series stainless steel built-in. Originally $849, Abt has dropped the price a solid 10% down to $764 bringing a savings of $85 to your wallet.

Bosch 24" 300 Series Recessed Handle Stainless Steel Built-In Dishwasher (SHEM63W55N)

Was: $849 | Now: $749 | Savings: $85 (10%)

Pick up one of Bosch's best dishwashers on sale now at Abt. Featuring PrecisionWash intelligent wash cycles and AquaStop leak protection system, this stainless steel beauty is on sale today for just $749 – 10% off the original $849 selling price. Hurry! This offer is only available while supplies last.View Deal

Bosch 300 Series Dishwasher Details

Bosch's 300 Series built-in dishwasher features a recessed handle and stainless steel finish for a clean, modern look that'll suit almost any kitchen. PrecisionWash washing system features intelligent sensors and precision spray arms to ensure a complete cleaning of each dish, and an AquaStop leak protection system prevents leakage to keep your home and cabinets water-free.

16 place setting capacity

3rd rack design with FlexSpace tines

Five wash cycles and four wash settings

AquaStop leak protection

Self-latching door

Energy Star compliant

LED display with time remaining and other settings

